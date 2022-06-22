SEMTIVE USA INTRODUCES WIND SYSTEM THAT LOWERS COST, IMPROVES ROI OF RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL RENEWABLE ENERGY

Adding Wind Turbines to Solar Projects Reduces Costs and Energy Storage Needs in a Supply-Constrained Market

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Semtive USA Inc. today introduces the Nemoi™ M wind turbine system, a vertical wind solution that radically lowers the cost of renewable energy for homes and commercial entities. Generating clean energy for a highly competitive levelized cost of energy (LCOE) as low as $0.01/kWh, the Nemoi M can be installed as a standalone system or to optimize solar and energy storage as part of a hybrid renewable energy system.

The Semtive Nemoi M is a vertical wind turbine designed to generate affordable, reliable, clean energy for any residential or commercial facility. (PRNewswire)

The Nemoi wind turbine system generates clean energy for consumers for as low as $0.01 /kWh.

The Nemoi M includes the Trinity Energy Management Interface (EMI), an advanced inverter and energy management solution that easily integrates wind, solar and energy storage resources to take advantage of their natural operating windows and offset load during peak demand times when electricity prices are at their highest.

LCOE is defined as the total cost of an energy system over its useful life, divided by the total energy production. Semtive's estimated LCOE is based on the installed cost of the complete turbine system using average US labor costs for renewable energy installation. Energy production is based on turbine performance in average weather conditions where wind speeds range from 4 to 7 miles per hour.

The Nemoi M solves historical issues with vertical wind turbines related to design, performance, unit cost, maintenance and energy management. Virtually noiseless, the Nemoi is made of durable, aerospace-grade aluminum and operates from a light breeze to high winds. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the Nemoi M has a rated power capacity of 2400W and includes a comprehensive 20-year warranty.

"We are proud to offer a decentralized energy solution that will provide access to reliable, affordable clean energy for all," said Ignacio Juarez, CEO of Semtive. "Semtive solutions will help solar installers expand their market with hybrid systems that minimize costs, reduce the need for large roof space, and optimize energy production."

The Nemoi has a simple design and can be installed on concrete pads in less than an hour. Systems have been in development and installed in pilot sites worldwide, including homes, nonprofits and businesses across the U.S. as well as Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Semtive's ground-breaking products and become a Semtive dealer, go to www.semtive.com/dealers or contact Ken Oatman, Director of Business Development, koatman@semtive.com.

About Semtive Energy

Semtive develops and produces simple, affordable and reliable wind energy systems from its headquarters in Austin, Texas. Established in the U.S. in 2016, our mission is to decentralize, digitize and expand access to clean energy. Learn more at www.semtive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Semtive USA