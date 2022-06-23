Survey Reveals Agreement Among Adults that 13 is the Appropriate Age for First Phone

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent UScellular survey1 to uncover usage trends, attitudes and habits of Gen Z and millennial smartphone consumers, the age when kids get their first phone is holding steady. Both parents and non-parents think, on average, that 13 years old is an appropriate age for a child to have their first phone.

From the survey, nearly 9 out of 10 parents reported monitoring their child's phone usage, with app usage (85%) and time spent on the phone (68%) as the most commonly monitored areas. Consistent with monitoring usage, 74% of parents are likely to speak with their children about their app usage and safe web browsing. UScellular recognizes this need to help parents and kids navigate how they use their smartphones and has a variety of helpful resources at www.digitalfamilymatters.com.

Here are some of the data points that stood out from this year's survey:

Phones bring value to consumers' lives, but some have concerns

Concern about losing their phone is also quite high

Social media consumes much of each generation's phone usage

Consumers are optimistic about the impact of 5G technology

1 Between January 21 and January 30, a total of 1014 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample of U.S. consumers between 18-40 years old by Consumer Insights, in partnership with InMoment, Inc.

