ENA-supported Gun Violence Bill Moves to the President's Desk

The House of Representatives and Senate have both passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, the Emergency Nurses Association commended both the Senate and House of Representatives for swiftly passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

As part of its ongoing efforts to address the epidemic of gun violence, ENA officially supported the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act when it was initially introduced in the Senate. The association has long recognized the impact gun violence has on the nation's emergency departments. ENA now urges President Biden to sign the bill. When signed into law, the legislation will:

Require more private gun sellers to become licensed firearm dealers, which will strengthen the background check system for firearms transactions

Require a more comprehensive screening for anyone 18-21 years old seeking to purchase firearms by encouraging states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System

Provide resources to states to implement "red flag" laws that give law enforcement agencies the ability to remove firearms from individuals who pose a risk to themselves or others

Provide funding for enhanced school security

Provide additional resources to increase access to effective and affordable mental health services

"Passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in the House and Senate marks a meaningful step toward reducing the frequency and severity of firearms injuries and deaths. The strength of ENA's voice is an important part of why this bill is now heading to the president's desk to be signed into law," said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "Thank you to our member advocates who made it a priority to contact their legislators in the Senate and House – and thank you to our partners in Congress for hearing us in light of recent tragic events around the country."

