Sims Metal Hires Robert Thompson as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Metal, a global leader in metal recycling and a division of Sims Limited, announces the appointment of Robert Thompson as its Global Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Thompson previously held the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Gerdau Long Steel North America, and he brings more than 30 years of commercial and operational metal recycling and steel experience to Sims Metal commencing July 11, 2022.

"I am very excited that Rob Thompson is joining our metal business division. His wealth of experience in the metal industry as we sustainably grow the business," said Alistair Field, managing director and chief executive officer at Sims Limited. "Rob's substantial experience at a global, well-respected organisation in both the production and sale of steel and recycled metal makes him uniquely qualified to lead the commercial arm of our metal business division."

Mr. Thompson joined Gerdau North America as part of an acquisition in 2004 as Vice President and General Manager of the Ameristeel Recycling business. He has since held several roles with increasing responsibilities in commercial, operations and logistics in Gerdau's Metallics and Raw Materials divisions until his most recent position leading sales and marketing for Gerdau's North American Long Steel business. Rob and his family also spent several years in Brazil where he had responsibilities spanning Europe, Latin America and North America.

Prior to his tenure at Gerdau, Mr. Thompson spent 15 years at metal recycling companies, initially starting as a scale operator, then spending several years as a commercial trade buyer and ferrous products trader.

Sims Metal began its search for a new chief commercial officer after Michael Movsas announced his retirement in January of this year.

"I've had the pleasure of doing business with Sims Metal in the past, and I admired their commitment to being a leader and innovator in the metal industry," said Mr. Thompson. "As I have learned more about the business and its strategy in recent weeks, I am even more excited to be a part of this organization, which is made up of great people who are aligned and collaborate in their efforts to achieve the company goals, and ultimately the Sims Purpose."

At Sims Metal, Mr. Thompson will have global responsibility for shipping and chartering, as well as both ferrous and non-ferrous material buying and processed material sales. In addition to holding this principal commercial role, Mr. Thompson will also be an integral member of Sims Limited's executive leadership team where his extensive management experience and perspective will allow him to immediately contribute toward achieving the company's strategic goals.

Mr. Thompson received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Toronto.

About Sims Metal

Founded in Sydney, Australia, in 1917, Sims Metal, has grown from being an Australian-centric company to one of the most significant metal recycling companies in the world. A division of Sims Limited, Sims Metal has bases of operation in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States where we buy and process discarded ferrous and non-ferrous metal and sell the recycled material to manufacturers in 30 countries. Each year, we recycle nearly 10 million tonnes of metal across our global operations. In line with our shared purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, Sims Metal is preparing for, and adapting to, the significant industrial and environmental changes in society and the industry. Visit www.simsmm.com to learn more.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling, providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in renewable energy. Our 3,880 employees operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

