Two More Practices Join Cetera, totaling $600M in Assets

Mark Nakamitsu and Rick Farrar among latest Cetera affiliations, on top of $1B Harvest Wealth Team from Merrill Lynch earlier this month



LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today two advisory teams, managing nearly $600 million in combined assets, have affiliated with Cetera. Mark Nakamitsu, CFP®, has joined Cetera's branch community – Cetera Investors – in the Twin Cities. He was formerly affiliated with Fidelity Investments, where he worked as a wealth planner, financial consultant and regional planning consultant. He manages wealth for high-net-worth families and individuals, providing multifaceted financial planning. In addition to Nakamitsu, Rick Farrar has joined Totus Wealth Management within the Cetera Advisors community from Lincoln Financial Advisors. His practice provides wealth management, business continuity, and sophisticated wealth transfer strategies. Located in Birmingham, AL, he provides holistic financial planning and advice to business owners, executives, foundations and non-profit organizations.

Cetera Financial Group (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"The highly collaborative and community-oriented culture at Cetera Investors is a welcome change for my practice, and I value the opportunity to embrace independence," Nakamitsu said. "Cetera provides the backing of a large firm with a small-firm feel and culture, which is a unique and empowering combination. I am optimistic about the future for my clients and for my business and am proud to call Cetera home."

"We welcome Mark to Cetera Investors, and look forward to collaborating to achieve shared success," said LeAnn Rummel, president and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "Mark embodies Cetera's client-first values and mindset, and we appreciate the opportunity to partner to help his clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing. We are proud that Mark has chosen Cetera and know that his business will thrive for years to come."

Rick Farrar has joined the Cetera Advisors community from Lincoln Financial Advisors. His practice provides wealth management, business continuity, and sophisticated wealth transfer strategies. Located in Birmingham, AL, he provides customized financial planning and advice to business owners, executives, foundations and non-profit organizations.

"These affiliations are the latest examples of how Cetera thrives in meeting advisors where they are so they can affiliate their businesses their way," said John Pierce, head of business development for Cetera. "Mark and Rick will benefit from Cetera's leading growth resources, marketing capabilities, technology and support, which will provide countless benefits for their practices and for their clients. We welcome them to Cetera and anticipate a prosperous future."

The latest recruiting wins follow the recent announcement that the $1 billion Harvest Wealth team joined Cetera from Merrill Lynch.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group