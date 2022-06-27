J.P. Morgan Asset Management Bolsters Retirement Income Capabilities with Hire of Daniel Yem as Senior Investment Specialist

-Mr. Yem joins J.P. Morgan from BlackRock to support Defined Contribution business-

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the hire of Daniel Yem as a Senior Investment Specialist to support the firm's Retirement Solutions team. Mr. Yem will be based in New York and reports to Daniel Oldroyd, Head of Target Date Strategies, sitting within the firm's $335Bn1 Multi-Asset Solutions team.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Logo (PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Asset Management) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Yem will be responsible for business & product strategy across the firm's Defined Contribution business, including product innovation across J.P. Morgan's target date and retirement income strategies.

Retirement income continues to be a focus for J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as demonstrated by the recent launch of new retirement spending capabilities to complement the firm's SmartRetirement Plus solution announced in 2021, pairing J.P. Morgan Asset Management's SmartRetirement with a protected lifetime income option, AIG Life & Retirement's IncomEdge Control annuity issued by The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company2. More than $6 billion of client assets are currently invested in retirement income assets within SmartRetirement.

"By leveraging real-world spending data across JPMorgan Chase, combined with our market-leading research and insights into retirement saving and spending behaviors, we have a unique ability to deliver retirement income solutions to our clients. We are thrilled Daniel has joined the team to accelerate our efforts in the space," said Andrea Lisher, Head of Americas, Client, J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"Daniel brings specialized experience that will further enhance our retirement capabilities to not only support investors in building adequate retirement savings during their working years, but also to help them spending down in retirement," said Daniel Oldroyd, Head of Target Date Strategies at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Mr. Yem joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management from BlackRock, where he served as Head of Product Innovation within the firm's Retirement Group, responsible for defining and driving the product agenda for the U.S. defined contribution business. Prior to his time at BlackRock, he served as Defined Contribution Product Manager at AllianceBernstein where he was responsible for managing their suite of lifetime income strategies and custom target-date funds. Mr. Yem earned a BS in finance from Northeastern University. He is a CFA charter holder.

1 Assets Under Supervision as of 3/31/22

2 The IncomEdge Control annuity is a fixed annuity issued by The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston TX. Policy form #VG-224 (7/21). VALIC is responsible for financial obligations of its protected lifetime income products, and guarantees are backed by the claims-paying ability of VALIC, a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc, (AIG).

