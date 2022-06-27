Paine Schwartz Partners Adds Natalya Michaels as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations and Maggie Prager as Director on the Investment Team

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the hirings of Natalya Michaels, as a Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations, and Maggie Prager, as a Director on the Investment Team.

The hirings of Ms. Michaels and Ms. Prager add top talent to the broader firm.

The hirings of Ms. Michaels and Ms. Prager add top talent to the broader firm. Their hirings also mark another step in Paine Schwartz Partners' efforts to increase the overall number of senior women within the firm, with five of the last six senior hires being women. These hirings follow the additions of Renata Dinkelmann, Head of Human Capital, Renata Malavazzi, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, and Colleen Akehurst, Managing Director in the Portfolio Excellence Platform, to the Paine Schwartz Partners team.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Paine Schwartz Partners, said, "We are pleased to welcome Natalya and Maggie and are excited about the significant value they will add to our firm. At Paine Schwartz Partners, we put a premium on unique perspectives and that starts with diversity of thought, experience and background. Moving forward we will continue to seek out individuals like Natalya and Maggie who provide the valuable expertise and insights that will help us continue to grow and improve both our firm and our portfolio companies."

Ms. Michaels added, "I am thrilled to take this next step in my career by joining Paine Schwartz Partners. I look forward to collaborating with the team and engaging with current and prospective investors, as the firm executes its investment strategies and builds on its reputation as a leader in sustainable food chain investing."

Ms. Prager commented, "It is a privilege to join Paine Schwartz Partners and its group of industry-leading professionals. I am excited to work with my new colleagues as we enhance the performance of our portfolio companies, identify new investment opportunities, and ultimately create value for investors and other stakeholders."

Ms. Michaels brings over 20 years of experience in financial services with the last 14 in investor relations and marketing. Most recently, she served as a Managing Director at MidOcean Partners covering both its private equity and credit products. Prior to that, she was a Managing Director at Artisan Partners, where she served as the Head of Business Development for the Thematic Equity Team. Ms. Michaels also spent nine years on the Marketing and Investor Relations team at Eton Park Capital Management, a large multi-strategy investment firm, and started her career in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs where she spent ten years. Ms. Michaels holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to joining Paine Schwartz Partners, Ms. Prager served as a Director at Bregal Partners and Principal at TZP Group, where she collectively originated and led investments in the consumer products and services, multi-unit and business services industries. Earlier in her career, Ms. Prager was an Associate at Summit Partners, where she focused on consumer, education and tech-enabled businesses. She started her career at J.P. Morgan as an investment banking analyst in the mergers and acquisitions group. Ms. Prager holds an A.B. in Economics with Certificates in Finance and Theater from Princeton University, and an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com .

