20/20NOW Names Chad Overman, OD as new Chief Operating Officer

HOLBROOK N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 20/20NOW has announced the appointment of Dr. Chad Overman ("Dr. Chad") as COO, effective June 1, 2022.

Dr. Chad has been with 20/20NOW since 2019 in the role of optometric advisor. He now takes over the COO role from Chuck Scott, 20/20NOW's CEO.

"After three plus successful and very fulfilling years with 20/20NOW, I have learned a great deal about 20/20NOW's operating structure and ocular telehealth technology. As such, I feel well prepared to assume my new responsibilities and look forward to pursuing the pattern of growth and organization that is currently in place" stated Dr. Chad.

Immediately prior to joining 20/20NOW Dr. Chad ran a successful consultant company and prior to that worked at Walmart and Sam's Club for almost 21 years. His responsibilities within Walmart included: Independent OD, Regional Talent Specialist, Senior Manager of Recruiting for Health and Wellness and Director of Professional Relations for Health and Wellness.

Dr. Chad will support 20/20NOW's management and 20/20 Vision Services, PC's Doctor of Optometry by providing strategic day-to-day leadership and support optometric services. "We are thrilled to have Dr. Chad join our leadership team," said Chuck Scott 20/20NOW's chief executive officer. "Dr. Chad is an experienced optometrist who also has a strong background in corporate development, and practice management. He brings a unique skill set to our team and we are excited for Chad to leverage his knowledge and energy to influence our management team."

Dr. Chad received his Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry.

About 20/20NOW

20/20NOW is the pioneer and innovator of Tele-Optometry. Using state-of-the-art technology, proprietary software, and patented exam processes, 20/20NOW provides comprehensive eye exams, including eye health screenings, via telehealth. The company's tele-optometry model allows eye care and healthcare professionals and optical retailers to provide their patients with increased access to high quality eye exams at a lower cost. Over 2.9 million eye exams have been performed using its proprietary eye exam software. For more information visit: www.for2020now.com.

20/20NOW

Holbrook, NY

844-843-2020

info@for2020now.com

