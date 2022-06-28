Altair Releases Altair Unlimited Data Analytics Appliance

Modern, turnkey solution offers unprecedented data analytics capabilities through an out-of-the-box, user-ready, plug-and-play offering

TROY, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science, high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce it has launched the Altair Unlimited data analytics appliance, an all-in-one turnkey solution, which will democratize enterprise-wide data analytics and empower users to glean more data insights than ever.

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair) (PRNewswire)

The Altair Unlimited data analytics appliance – which is built on Dell PowerEdge R750 servers – is designed to foster enterprise-wide, data-driven strategies by giving teams the power to use data analytics and AI to gain competitive advantages and drive next-level business results.

"Dell Technologies is a longtime partner and we are thrilled to take the Altair Unlimited data analytics appliance to market with them. After the incredible success of the Altair Unlimited simulation appliance, we wanted to give customers the same type of opportunities in the data analytics and AI sphere," said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. "With this technology, we will help enterprises move from expensive hardware and software solutions built around the SAS language, to a modern, cost-effective turnkey solution. We are confident users and organizations will see game-changing results immediately and we look forward to seeing how users maximize this technology and get the most from their data."

The Altair Unlimited data analytics appliance gives users pre-loaded access to the Altair Analytics software package – and additional solutions – including:

Altair SLC – a SAS language compiler and execution environment: Runs programs written in the SAS language syntax without users needing to translate it or license third-party products. Also features a built-in SAS language compiler that runs the SAS language and SQL code and utilizes Python and R compilers to run Python and R code and exchange SAS language datasets, Pandas, and R data frames.

Altair SmartWorks Hub : Gives users and organizations centralized governance and deployment services for every step in the data analytics lifecycle. Also lets organizations control access to data sources and deployed applications, stores audit logs about all user actions, and gives all users the power to handle tasks once considered the exclusive domain of information technology (IT) and DevOps teams.

Altair Analytics Workbench : Empowers users to break down data silos, improve productivity, and reduce costs by giving teams a single platform where all users can connect, prepare, discover, and model any data. Also gives users an intuitive, drag-and-drop interface that lets them include Python, R, and SQL code into their SAS language programs – without needing to license third-party programs to run the SAS language programs.

Altair Access : Gives users a simple, powerful, and consistent interface for submitting and monitoring jobs on Altair Unlimited, remote clusters, clouds, and more – allowing engineers and researchers to focus on core activities and eliminate redundant or repetitive tasks. Most importantly, it gives all users easy access to high-performance computing (HPC) resources so they can run analytical models, view progress, manage data, and use 3D, remote visualization via web, desktop, or mobile – no IT expertise needed.

The Altair Unlimited data analytics appliance gives users and organizations out-of-the-box access to an unprecedented level of data analytics capabilities. By using the Altair Unlimited data analytics appliance, organizations can develop and run multi-language data analytics software solutions, including those written in the SAS language. The appliance supports interactive use by data scientists and business users together with a secure, managed production deployment infrastructure for scheduled and on-demand operation.

Like the Altair Unlimited simulation appliance, the Altair Unlimited data analytics appliance will give users a comprehensive new range of data analytics capabilities. Technology like this showcases Altair and Dell Technologies' initiative to provide customers with cutting-edge, best-in-class tools.

For more information, visit http://altair.com/Altair-unlimited-data-analytics.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Jennifer Ristic Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group +1.216.849.3109 +1 212.871.3927 jristic@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 89 379952 461

chartman@altair.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altair