Green Irony Launches Revive: A New Offering to Help MuleSoft Customers Experiencing Failed Deployments & Flawed Integration Architectures

RALEIGH, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Irony , a Raleigh-based tech consulting company and strategic MuleSoft partner, has launched Revive - an offering tailored to help MuleSoft customers whose business objectives have been derailed by failed deployments and flawed integration architectures. This launch is a response to significant market feedback.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing a large install base of MuleSoft customers where low-cost partners did not set them up for success. This is highly disappointing to us since we've always seen MuleSoft as a strategic platform that lets customers invest in solving digital transformation's top technology problem: scalable systems integration. The approach of throwing under-skilled labor at a platform like MuleSoft without a foundation is counter-productive, and many customers have paid the price and missed high-level business goals because of it."

- Aaron Shook, Founder & CEO of Green Irony

Aligning with MuleSoft CONNECT 2022's themes of innovation and driving business outcomes, Revive's purpose is to rescue customers struggling to thrive and realize the full potential of their MuleSoft investment. The Revive program leverages state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to quickly identify all APIs within an enterprise's IT environment and diagnose issues to quickly get customers back on track.

Through the Revive offering, Green Irony's team evaluates the customer's existing architecture, utilization of MuleSoft capabilities, development best practices, and upcoming roadmap to maximize the use of Anypoint Platform with architectural patterns that meet business objectives.

"Anypoint Platform is not a magic wand. Its true power lies in giving companies the ability to design APIs more strategically to align with business goals. By using artificial intelligence, Revive lets us quickly diagnose what went wrong and make recommendations for how we can get back on track. We're very excited to help this underserved segment of the MuleSoft customer base realize their original visions of scalable, API-led integration fueling greater business agility."

- Aaron Shook

Revive deliverables include a distillation of Green Irony's findings through a platform assessment and an in-depth implementation plan that includes budget, resourcing, and timelines required to meet business objectives.

About Green Irony

Green Irony is a Raleigh-based tech consulting company specialized in building integration architectures to enable digital transformations. They help clients align business goals to scalable technology solutions in partnership with world-class platforms to deliver rapid value. These partners include MuleSoft, Salesforce, Noname Security, and FormStack.

Green Irony was founded in 2016 as a Salesforce partner when they saw the capabilities of the platform to drive business value to stakeholders quicker than any other technology when applied correctly. They set out to build an organization best equipped to deliver on the promise of this world-class software by combining best-of-breed technology expertise with platform expertise to address the challenges of complex enterprise software environments.

To learn more about Green Irony's expertise, Revive, and other service offerings, visit greenirony.com .

