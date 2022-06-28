Kensing Announces Acquisition of Vitae Naturals

Transaction Creates a Global Leader in Plant Sterol Esters and Natural Vitamin E

KANKAKEE, Ill., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensing, LLC ("Kensing" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of Natural Vitamin E, Plant Sterols and high-purity surfactants, and a portfolio company of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), today announced its acquisition of Vitae Naturals ("Vitae"), a leading producer of Plant Sterol Esters and Non-GMO Natural Vitamin E derivatives for the food, nutrition and skin care end-markets.

"We are pleased to bring Vitae Naturals into the Kensing family," said Serge Rogasik, Chief Executive Officer of Kensing. "This acquisition is highly complementary, strengthens our footprint in Europe and enables further expansion in food ingredients. This is an exciting time for both companies and we look forward to partnering with the Vitae team to accelerate our growth objectives."

Founded in 2000 in Talavera de la Reina, Spain, Vitae Naturals manufactures Plant Sterol Esters under the Vitasterol® brand and Natural Vitamin E derivatives under the Vitapherole® brand. Plant Sterol Esters have been clinically proven to naturally lower cholesterol and help fight heart disease when added to margarine spreads, yogurts, and supplements. Natural Vitamin E derivatives are primarily used in vitamin supplements and as natural antioxidants in food and cosmetic applications. Vitae Naturals serves a large set of global customers in more than 40 countries across five continents.

"Our businesses share similar values and we are delighted to become a part of the Kensing team," said Rafael Cano Mariblanca, General Manager of Vitae Naturals. "Kensing provides a strong platform to build upon our position in our existing markets and expand further into the personal care market. Together, we have a truly diversified footprint with numerous opportunities for growth."

ABOUT KENSING

Kensing, LLC is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of specialty chemicals derived from vegetable-oils including plant sterols, natural vitamin E, anionic surfactants and esters. Headquartered in Kankakee, IL, Kensing's high-quality, precisely formulated ingredients serve a diverse array of customers across the home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutrition and agricultural markets. Kensing is uniquely focused on providing customers with a superior level of service, agility and expert collaboration to help them develop improved products. To learn more, please visit www.kensingsolutions.com.

ABOUT VITAE NATURALS

Vitae Naturals is a Spanish company founded as Vitae Caps, S.A. in February 2000 with a strong international focus. Vitae's products are sold in more than 40 countries across five continents to nutrition and food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and animal feed sector. Vitae's manufacturing facility is based in Talavera de la Reina. Vitae's product range includes proprietary formulations – antioxidant systems, microencapsulated vitamin E and plant sterol esters. To learn more, please visit: www.vitaenaturals.com.

ABOUT ONE ROCK

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Hallie Erlich

Prosek Partners for One Rock Capital

pro-onerock@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Kensing, LLC