MYLE VAPE WINS "BEST BRAND" AWARD AT THE 2022 MENA VAPE AWARDS

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MYLE Vape, a global brand consumers have come to know and trust, has won the "Best Brand" award at the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Vape Awards in Dubai last week. This win comes on the heels of their "Industry Leader" award at the 2022 Vapouround Awards earlier this month in the UK.



"To say I am blown away at how the industry has embraced our success as a global brand and leader in the vape industry is not only humbling but sets the bar high for us as a company. We pride ourselves on our investment in R&D and ensuring MYLE develops safe and effective vape products that can be enjoyed globally," claims Ariel Gorelik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Ariel Gorelik created MYLE at the young age of 30 years old with a vision to build a safe and effective vape brand and over the past 7 years has built MYLE into a globally recognized leader in the vape industry. The fact that Ariel is only 37 years old currently and is achieving this type of leadership recognition in a fast paced & ever changing 18 billion dollar global industry, is remarkable.

"Staying ahead of the curve in an industry that is continually innovating and shifting due to country specific legislation is not only challenging, but keeps us on our toes in every business perspective," adds Ariel Gorelik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

MYLE debuted the UAE specific Meta Bar and Meta Pod System last week at the World Vape Show in Dubai to wholesalers, distributors and retailers. The excitement was palpable to these "coming soon" products and energized an already devout B2B network of buyers.

MYLE Vape, a global vape company launched in 2015, was created to provide a secure and desirable alternative to combustible cigarettes, that is pleasurable for the consumer in terms of ease of use, customization and durability.

The decades of industry experience the executive team brings to MYLE Vape combined with a world class manufacturing team and a research and development budget that has consistently grown since MYLE Vape's inception, has allowed for world renowned design and technological innovation. MYLE Vape manufactures disposables, additional pod systems, rechargeable devices and vape accessories that are distributed globally outside the United States.

