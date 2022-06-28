Tredence Wins Databricks 2022 Retail and CPG Partner of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc. , a global Data Science and AI solutions provider, today announced that it has been named the Retail and CPG Partner of the Year by Databricks , the Data and AI company. This award was presented on June 27 at the Databricks Partner Summit, which took place during the company's annual Data + AI Summit in San Francisco.

Retail and Consumer Goods Partner of the Year (PRNewswire)

The Databricks Partner of the Year Award recognizes elite Databricks partners delivering multi-cloud solutions that unlock and enhance enterprise AI maturity, assuring the highest digital transformation impact and ROI. Databricks recognized Tredence for the company's achievement in delivering a 94% NPS working with the world's leading Retailers and CPGs to drive the last-mile adoption of best-in-class AI/ML-led analytics. The Tredence and Databricks partnership advance enterprise AI innovation leveraging Tredence's AI/ML industry solutions delivered on Databricks Lakehouse and Delta Sharing technology accelerating time to value by ~50%.

With more than 900+ Retail and CPG data scientists and data engineers, the Tredence Databricks COE has delivered over 100+ Databricks projects helping enterprises accelerate the migration to the cloud and drive quantifiable ROI. Tredence's portfolio of 35+ AI/ML Databricks accelerators help retailers and CPGs unlock the power of their data and realize 70% faster time to value.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Databricks' 2022 Retail & CPG Partner of the Year," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO & Founder, Tredence. "The award recognizes our commitment to helping Retailers & CPGs solve complex industry problems through scalable Data & AI solutions. Tredence's AI expertise coupled with Databricks' Lakehouse Platform enables enterprises to increase supply chain efficiency, improve price and promotion ROI, drive true personalization and turn enterprise data into a strategic asset."

"Tredence has demonstrated incredible agility, speed to market and time to value leveraging the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, helping retailers solve critical pain points and uncover actionable insights from their data," said Rob Saker, Regional Vice President & Global Industry Lead, Retail & Manufacturing, Databricks. "We are delighted to recognize our partnership with Tredence that focuses on delivering rapid growth, scale & innovation on the lakehouse platform for our shared customers."

Many of the world's leading Retail and CPG customers turn to Tredence's Databricks CoE to leverage their Databricks Brickbuilder Solutions to power enterprise decision-making through AI-enabled insights. Retailers and CPGs tap into Tredence's expertise and partner with a team of Databricks certified engineers to support a modern lakehouse data foundation and leverage Databricks' Lakehouse for Retail. The Tredence solutions for Retailers and CPGs architect a robust data foundation in double quick time and unlock 10x returns.

Tredence high-impact Retail and CPG solutions include:

On-Shelf Availability (OSA): reclaims missed sales with Al and out-of- stock modeling

Customer Cosmos: enriches customer data and extracts deeper insights to drive true personalization

Revenue Growth Management: helps sustain revenue growth across products, consumer channels, and geographies

Sancus: provides trustworthy data with a holistic Al-driven data quality solution

Supply Chain Control Tower (SCCT): provides real-time Supply Chain & Inventory visibility and optimization

ML Works: helps deploy AI/ML models in real-time with an industrialized MLOps accelerator

Databricks certified and onboarded Tredence's solution accelerators, including On-shelf availability (OSA) and Sancus, as part of their Brickbuilder Solutions program. The Brickbuilder certification includes extensive validation by the Databricks industry and technical experts to ensure that joint clients accelerate time to value, drive a clear ROI and maximize the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a global data science solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Headquartered in San Jose, the company embraces a vertical-first approach and an outcome-driven mindset to help clients win and accelerate value realization from their analytics investments. Tredence is 1,700-plus employees strong with offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel and industrials as clients. For more information, please visit https://tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849343/Tredence_Retail_CPG_Partner_2022.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Tredence Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tredence Inc