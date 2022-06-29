Ekinops Selected by Everstream to Upgrade Its Network

PARIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (EURONEXT PARIS: EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and access network solutions, is delivering its Ekinops360 optical transport solutions to Everstream, the premier provider of high-capacity, low-latency fiber connectivity solutions in the north-central and eastern regions of the United States.

Ekinops selected by Everstream (PRNewswire)

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Everstream operates an extensive 27,000 fiber-mile network stretching from Duluth, Minnesota all the way to Washington, DC.The network consists of more than 5,000 on-net locations with connectivity in 63 Tier 1 to Tier 4 data centers across its ten-state footprint, including key markets such as Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Everstream's exclusive focus on the enterprise market requires a robust, scalable and highly flexible transport network to deliver high-speed fiber services.To meet its requirements for high reliability, ease of operation and strong customer support, Everstream has turned to Ekinops and its Ekinops360 platform with FlexRate™ coherent transport. The solution facilitates increased transport capacity for fiber to the tower (FTTT) backhaul services in addition to enterprise transport applications. "From wireless backhaul services for 5G to enterprise cloud applications – the demand for bandwidth continues to rise," said Chuck Girt, Everstream Chief Technology Officer. "Capacity-building technologies such the Ekinops360 platform provide the scalability called for in Everstream's technology roadmap, enabling delivery of the high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity solutions our customers require."

Ekinops is delivering its PM 200FRS02 FlexRate module with multi- reach capability from access to ultra-long haul along with a flexgrid ROADM-based optical line system to provide the optical layer flexibility necessary to reconfigure capacity rapidly based on customer demand. Ekinops' Celestis NMS network management system provides the monitoring and control functions and delivers rich, actionable intelligence about the state of the network that Everstream uses to manage all of its locations from its dual network operations centers.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Everstream on such a robust network," says Kevin Antill, Ekinops' group vice president of sales for North America. "That they've built so quickly speaks volumes not just about the performance of Ekinops equipment, but also our ability to execute and deliver in response to customer requirements."

