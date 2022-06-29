Eligo unlocks next generation of precision genetic medicine with foundational patents granted covering in-situ base editing of the microbiome and presents first-ever animal data at CRISPR 2022 Conference

PARIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eligo Bioscience, a gene editing company, announced today that it has been granted the first patents covering in situ base editing of the microbiome. With this, Eligo further consolidates its leadership in the field of microbiome gene editing and broadens the applicability of its unique platform to address microbiome-related diseases.

Eligo Bioscience presented at CRISPR 2022 conference that a single dose of its base-editing medicine has close to 100 % efficacy and that such edits were stable over time. (PRNewswire)

Base editing technology has already shown significant potential for genome engineering of human cells to treat serious and life-threatening hereditary diseases. Recent scientific advances have identified causative roles for genes from commensal microbiota in the pathogenesis or aggravation of an increasing number of diseases, such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and myocarditis. In-situ precision engineering of the microbiome with gene editing technologies, including base editing technology, represents a promising frontier of medical innovation and opens new and highly valuable therapeutic opportunities.

The two broad and foundational patents granted to Eligo, US11,224,621 and US11,376,286, cover the unique ability to modify with unprecedented precision the genome of deeply-engrafted resident bacteria without killing them. In particular, it enables targeted and durable modification or inactivation of bacterial proteins from essential commensal bacteria. This approach can uniquely address key unmet needs in microbiome-related diseases, by removing bacterial triggers of disease while maintaining commensal bacteria that are essential to our health.

Eligo revealed, during a presentation at CRISPR 2022 conference in Boston, that a single oral dose of a base-editor equipped medicine led to the precise editing of up to 100% of a target bacterial population in the gut of animals in a matter of hours. They also demonstrated that such edits were stable over time.

"The grant of these broad patents is an important milestone for Eligo Bioscience as it significantly broadens the potential for our proprietary gene editing platform in microbiome-related diseases, in addition to the use of CRISPR to kill specific bacterial populations." said Dr. Xavier Duportet, Chief Executive Officer of Eligo Bioscience. "It consolidates our position as pioneer and leader in the field of in situ prokaryotic editing. Eligo Bioscience has indeed the earliest position both in fields of CRISPR killing and now base editing also."

About the patents

Patents US11,224,621 and US11,376,286 are members of a patent family published as WO2021/204967, entitled "Modulation of microbiota function by gene therapy of the microbiome to prevent, treat or cure microbiome-associated diseases or disorders'' and cover method of use and composition of matter claims respectively. Eligo is prosecuting multiple patent applications outside of the US as well.

About Eligo

Eligo Bioscience is the world leader in microbiome gene editing therapy and is advancing a highly differentiated pipeline of precision medicines to address unmet medical needs in inflammation, autoimmunity and oncology caused by the expression of specific deleterious bacterial genes by our microbiome.

Eligo was founded by scientists from The Rockefeller University, where CRISPR-based antimicrobials were invented, and by scientists from MIT. Eligo was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2017. Eligo has received venture capital funding from Khosla Ventures and Seventure Partners, and non-dilutive funding from GlaxoSmithKline, the European Commission, CARB-X, and Bpifrance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849676/Eligo_Bioscience_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533529/Eligo_Bioscience_SA_Logo.jpg

Contact:

DUPORTET Xavier

xavier.duportet@eligo-bioscience.com

Eligo Bioscience is the world leader in microbiome gene editing therapy, advancing a pipeline of precision medicines in inflammation, autoimmunity and oncology (PRNewsfoto/Eligo Bioscience SA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eligo Bioscience