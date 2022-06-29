Major Keller Williams Offices Embrace Mortgage Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than fifty major Keller Williams offices have chosen the IntroLend platform to provide clients with one-stop shopping for a home and mortgage while ensuring a competitive bid process.

"The greatest benefit of IntroLend–and making our agents partners–is what the platform can do for their clients."

IntroLend is the game-changing broker- and agent-owned digital mortgage marketplace that allows agents to quickly launch and easily track their client's mortgage journey – from rapid pre-approval through closing. In the process, competitive mortgage bids are sourced from an industry-leading network of 150+ wholesale and retail lenders, ensuring borrowers get the most competitive loan rates and terms. Moreover, the RESPA-compliant platform allows agent-investors to share in loan origination services fees through quarterly Chapter profits.

"We're delighted to have so many Keller Williams offices embrace our digital lending platform to drive better mortgage outcomes for clients and agents," said Marc Diana, CEO of Avenu Technologies, the parent of IntroLend. "In just the past couple of years, these top-producing Keller offices – along with other prominent real estate brands – have chosen IntroLend as their internal mortgage solution. Why? Because it works with agents and not against them, while providing consumers a superior end-to-end experience."

Unlike antiquated Marketing Service Agreements (MSAs) and Joint Ventures that pose high risks and benefit the lender, rather than the borrower, IntroLend creates transparency and efficiency for consumers and real estate professionals. The simple, app-driven platform combines advanced technology with white-glove service, connecting all stakeholders in real-time. Seasoned and caring professional support is provided by licensed Finance Managers, embedded within each real estate office, who manage the entire process. As a crowning benefit, agents can invest in their own mortgage company – called an IntroLend Chapter – to participate in quarterly profits driven by lending services origination fees.

"Before launching an IntroLend Chapter, I needed to understand who at Keller Williams chose to create a Chapter and why. When I saw people I respect in our industry and company decide to work with IntroLend, it boded well for me. I knew it was the right decision for our agents and their clients," said Rick Cunningham, Operating Principal at Keller Williams Advisors, with offices throughout California. "The greatest benefit of IntroLend – and making our agents partners in the business – is what the platform can do for their clients."

Boyd Brown, Operating Principal at Keller Williams Salt Lake City observed: "The market has shifted, and consumers want a one-stop-shop where all communication is streamlined. Our clients love that they can track every step of the mortgage journey through their agent and Finance Manager."

Reflecting on the cultural fit between the two companies, Brown continued, "Keller Williams' history and culture match perfectly with IntroLend's business model; we are both at the forefront of the industry, we take pride in training, education, and collaboration, and we treat our agents like stakeholders. Our partnership is a perfect match, and we're happy to be together."

