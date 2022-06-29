SEABOURN TAKES DELIVERY OF SEABOURN VENTURE, THE LINE'S FIRST PURPOSE-BUILT ULTRA-LUXURY EXPEDITION SHIP

SEATTLE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, took delivery of its first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, today during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. Seabourn Venture is the first of the line's two purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ships and the newest expedition ship in the industry.

Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn, and Marco Ghiglione, managing director, T. Mariotti Shipyard, sign documents to complete the delivery of Seabourn Venture, the line’s first ultra-luxury expedition ship. (PRNewswire)

Seabourn takes delivery of Seabourn Venture, the line's first new purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ship

"Today is so incredibly special and important as we take ownership of our first ultra-luxury expedition ship and welcome Seabourn Venture to the Seabourn family," said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz. "The Mariotti team has done a wonderful job in the building of the ship and bringing Adam Tihany's stunning design vision to life. Seabourn Venture will raise the bar in ultra-luxury expedition travel, and we look forward to introducing her to the world as she sets sail to explore remote destinations from the polar regions in the Arctic to the southernmost continent of Antarctica."

"Someone well known in the cruise industry said, 'She is not another expedition ship or a luxury cruise ship. She is #SeabournVenture and when she begins sailing next month, she will be the world's finest luxury expedition ship.' I totally agree with him," said Marco Ghiglione, Managing Director of T. Mariotti. "Seabourn Venture is the fairest one of all, ice class PC6 certified to call polar routes. Since we started building Seabourn Venture, the world has literally changed before our eyes, requiring unexpected efforts. The great dedication and passion of the team made by T. Mariotti and subcontractors with Seabourn have been the keys to success," he added.

Seabourn Venture has been designed and built for diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards and will include a plethora of modern hardware and technology that will extend the ship's global deployment and capabilities. The ship will provide an exceptional luxury small-ship experience with the addition of world-class equipment that allows the line to offer its widest range of expedition activities led by an expert 26-person team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. The ship will offer complimentary Seabourn Expedition amenities such as Zodiac cruises, hikes, nature walks, scuba diving, and snorkeling, as well as additional curated complimentary excursions. In addition, the ship will offer optional shore excursions and optional Seabourn Expeditions with kayaking and two custom-built submersibles at select destinations. These experiences will provide close-up views of wildlife and natural scenery, as well as unforgettable intimacy with the underwater wonders of the ocean.

Seabourn Venture features 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites and will take travelers to some of the most awe-inspiring places in the world, some of which are only accessed by ship. Further information on the new ships, suites and public spaces of the ship can be found here. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are available on the Seabourn website.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com . A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

• Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety, and comfort

• World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

• All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

• Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

• Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

• Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests' expectations

• Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, scuba diving and snorkeling

• Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submersibles giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

• Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

• Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

• World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

• Tipping is neither required, nor expected

• Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

• Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

• Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

• Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

