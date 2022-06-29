Standard Motor Products Introduces 119 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the addition of 119 new part numbers to its Standard® and Standard Import® lines. This release covers 53 product categories and includes 44 part numbers for 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles.

Standard Motor Products' newest release includes 119 parts covering 53 product categories. (PRNewswire)

Standard's turbocharger program continues to grow with the release of new kits for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles.

As part of its growing commitment to providing replacement parts for the latest hybrid and electric vehicle systems, SMP has released an EV Battery Charging Cable for the Toyota Prius and RAV4.

This month's release expands on Standard's leading powertrain-neutral coverage for import and domestic vehicles with 57 new Sensors, Switches, Actuators, and Connectors. Included are 19 new Power Window Switches, as well as ABS Sensors, Exhaust Gas Temperature Sensors, Oil Pressure Gauge Switches and Oil Pressure Light Switches, Parking Brake Actuators, and Fuel Pump Cut-Off Switch Connectors.

Standard's turbocharger program continues to grow with the release of new Turbocharger Kits for gas-powered Ford SUVs and trucks, including the 2016-13 F-150, 2020-15 Transit, and the 2015-13 Explorer. The release also adds two new diesel Turbocharger Kits for the Ford Transit and the International 3000 bus platform. New Turbocharger Oil Lines have been added for many popular applications, including the 2020-15 Ford Mustang and 2019-14 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Additionally, Turbocharger Hoses, Oil Drain Tubes, Coolant Lines, and Charge Air Coolers are also part of the release, providing everything technicians need for a complete turbo repair.

Standard® continues to expand its Collision Repair program with the introduction of New Power Door Lock Actuators for popular import applications, such as the 2017-11 Nissan Quest. Airbag Clock Springs, Fuel Door Lock Actuators, and Hood Latch Assemblies are also included in the release.

John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "Once again, we are delighted to introduce our newest batch of part numbers covering millions of vehicles in operation. From gas- and diesel-powered to electric and hybrid vehicles, we are committed to providing the highest quality replacement parts for all vehicle platforms."

All new applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. Standard® is committed to providing replacement parts for all platforms including the latest hybrid and electric vehicle systems. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

###

Standard Brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Standard Motor Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.