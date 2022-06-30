Concorde-San Diego Launches Diagnostic Programs

Students to pursue in-demand career in cardiovascular and diagnostic medical sonography

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., a national leader in health care education with 17 campuses in eight states, has launched associate degree programs in Cardiovascular Sonography (CVS) and Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) at its San Diego campus. The accelerated programs will provide pathways for students who want to pursue in-demand health care careers as quickly as possible.

(PRNewsfoto/Concorde Career Colleges) (PRNewswire)

The demand for professionals in diagnostic medicine is estimated to grow by 14% from 2020 to 2030, largely because of retirements and career changes, according to The Bureau of Labor Statistics.i About 12,000 openings for medical sonographers and cardiovascular technologists are projected each year.

"As a college, we measure our success by our students, knowing that their ultimate goal is to begin a career in health care and serve patients in their communities," said Concorde-San Diego Campus President Rachel Saffel. "Our new diagnostic medical programs will provide students with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to help improve point of care and deliver non-invasive solutions to the challenges they will encounter as healthcare professionals each day."

Enrollment for both programs are now open. Classes for the DMS Program will begin in July 2022 and for the CVS Program in September 2022. Teaching students fundamental medical concepts through a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training in clinical settings, both programs are fast paced and offer 960 clinical hours. Students can complete the DMS Program in as little as 20 months and the CVS Program in 21 months.

The CVS program covers cardiac and vascular anatomy, physiology, techniques for preforming ultrasound imaging of various body structures, and general education topics:ii

Cardiovascular Pathology

Cardiovascular Pharmacology

Cardiovascular Registry Review

Echocardiography

Electrophysiology

Vascular Sonography

The DMS program covers human anatomy and physiology, techniques for performing ultrasound imaging of various body structures, and general education topics:iii

Abdominal Sonography

Anatomy and Physiology

General Vascular Sonography

OB/GYN Sonography

Physics and Instrumentation

Registry Review

Sonographic Cross-Sectional Anatomy

The sonography courses will integrate didactic and clinical instruction with increasing expectations at each level, preparing students to help doctors assess conditions and guide surgical teams. Concorde-San Diego has seasoned faculty who are dedicated to helping students gain the skills they need to be successful in their externships and obtain entry-level sonography positions.

The Concorde-San Diego campus, which offers a variety of health care programs in California, is located south of Greenwood Memorial Park on Imperial Ave. For more information, visit the campus website or call 619-908-1963.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde's campuses are accredited by either the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

