Integrity Announces Appointment of Respected Insurance Industry Leader Tom Dempsey as Chief Distribution Officer

Former Head of Transamerica Financial Network and President/CEO of World Financial Group will oversee Integrity's rapidly growing Life, Health and Wealth sales organizations

DALLAS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced Tom Dempsey will join its executive team as Chief Distribution Officer. Dempsey has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry and most recently served as Head of Transamerica Financial Network and President and CEO of World Financial Group, a Transamerica Company.

"Tom has a long and distinguished track record of success and will bring thoughtful innovation and outstanding direction to his role guiding our sales leadership," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "He is also conscious of how life, health and wealth protection must work together holistically to meet the complex needs of today's consumers. Tom's broad industry experience and growth-oriented approach will be a huge asset to Integrity as we strive to help more Americans plan for the good days ahead. We are honored that he has embraced our vision and thrilled to welcome him to the Integrity family."

Prior to joining Integrity, Tom Dempsey led a team of 60,000 independent insurance agents and was responsible for directing the strategic development, growth and day-to-day operations of some of Transamerica's most productive sales organizations, including World Financial Group, World Financial Group of Canada, Transamerica Agency Network, Transamerica Financial Advisors and World Group Securities of Canada.

"It's not every day that you get the chance to be a part of reshaping an entire industry — that's the opportunity Integrity is offering here," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer of Integrity. "Integrity is innovating and executing at a much higher level than anyone else in the business, and it's an honor for me to help them continue to revolutionize the way Americans protect their life, health and wealth. I can't wait to work alongside the team of incredible leaders and visionaries who are improving the experience for agents and advisors, carriers and consumers."

As Chief Distribution Officer, Tom Dempsey will be responsible for leading Integrity's entire sales organization, ensuring that revenue and production goals are met. In addition, Dempsey will coordinate efforts between Integrity's distribution and carrier partners and help develop and implement strategies that accelerate Integrity's mission to help all Americans make the most of what life brings.

"Tom is known throughout the industry for his keen mind and focused leadership style, as well as the impressive results he delivers," added Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity's Board of Directors. "He has a deep understanding of every aspect of our business and consistently demonstrates high aptitude and impressive revenue growth capabilities. We look forward to the extensive knowledge, high level of passion and energy he will bring to Integrity."

For more information about Tom Dempsey's decision to join Integrity's executive team, view a video interview at www.integritymarketing.com/TomDempsey.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $10 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

