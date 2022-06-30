Kansas City Power & Light District Welcomes Game Technology Studio Mythical Games

Mythical Games to take over 16,000-square-foot office space on Baltimore

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas City Power & Light District is excited to announce that Mythical Games, a next-generation game technology studio and leader in the growing play-and-earn games vertical, has chosen the Power & Light District to house its new office space. Mythical Games will join the ranks of a variety of other workspaces in the Power & Light District, including Spark Kansas City and H&R Block.

"We're thrilled to take the next step in our rapid growth as we expand our team and scale our operations in the heart of Kansas City," said John Linden, co-founder and CEO of Mythical Games. "The Power & Light District is the perfect place to house our newest office location."

Mythical Games will take over a 16,000-square-foot space located on the west side of the Power & Light District at 1321 Baltimore Ave. The workspace will accommodate more than 100 employees. With seven Kansas City based positions already open, this addition will create a variety of opportunities for the Kansas City community.

"I am pleased Mythical Games has chosen Kansas City's Power and Light District to open a Midwest office, bringing new jobs to the area and helping to stimulate additional activity in an already-growing sports and entertainment district," said Mayor Quinton Lucas. "I appreciate Mythical Games' recognition of Kansas City's talented workforce and role in e-sports, and I look forward to welcoming them to town.

Mythical Games is a team of veteran game and platform developers with a passion for bringing big innovative concepts to market. Over the last year, it has expanded across the globe with office locations in the United Kingdom, Korea and the United States. As part of its recent expansion, Mythical Games has chosen to increase its current footprint in Kansas City, further expanding its regional presence.

"Gaming is a fast-growing and exciting sector in tech, enveloping several of the emerging trends in our industry like AR, VR, and in Mythical Games' case, NFTs," said Kara Lowe, CEO at the KC Tech Council. "It's great news for Kansas City's tech industry to have an innovative leader in this sector plant roots here. It's also great news for Mythical Games, who will have a thriving, talented tech community waiting to welcome them."

With over 75 open positions throughout the company, Mythical Games is rapidly expanding, recently partnering with the NFL to introduce a new NFT-based video game titled "NFL Rivals." What started as a shared belief in blockchain technology has grown into a widely successful business model, allowing Mythical Games to turn prototypes into reality. Its goal is to create world-class products that drive consumer adoption of distributed ledger technology through games.

"The Power & Light District is more than a great place to be entertained," said John Moncke, president of the Power & Light District. "We have been investing in the Kansas City community for a long time, building amazing places to live and having the unique resources to be an exceptional place to work. With entrepreneurship and innovation as two of our key values, we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome a high-tech company like Mythical Games to the District. The addition of Mythical Games to our downtown neighborhood aligns perfectly with our mission to be the best place to live, work and play in Kansas City and the region."

The Power & Light District has seen tremendous momentum this year, welcoming a variety of new tenants such as District Tan and Sinkers Lounge and gearing up for the highly anticipated opening of Three Light Luxury Apartments, as well as Blue Sushi.

