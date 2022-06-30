NVISION® Eye Centers Continues National Expansion

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVISION® Eye Centers is pleased to announce the addition of two retina practices to the NVISION family – Salt Lake Retina in Salt Lake City, UT and Retina Associates of Southern California in Los Angeles and Orange County, California.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2007, Salt Lake Retina is the most comprehensive and trusted retina provider in the Sale Lake metro area. With locations in West Jordan, West Valley City and Toelle, Drs. Douglas Mehr, Christopher Gee and Andrew Davis pride themselves on providing exceptional patient care to every person who walks through their door. This partnership extends NVISION's footprint into the state of Utah and continues to diversify its service portfolio with expanded focus on the posterior of the eye.

Dr. Douglas Mehr, founder of Salth Lake Retina, commented "We're excited to join the NVISION family. We've always placed our patients first, thus finding a partner that aligns our mission so closely was critical in choosing NVISION. Coupled with their proven history of helping their partners grow, we are excited for the future."

Retina Associates of Southern California specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of diseases of the retina, vitreous, and macula. Dr. Hani Salehi-Had is a Harvard trained, board-certified ophthalmologist with formal fellowship training in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions of the eye including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment. In addition to caring for patients in his practice, Dr. Salehi-Had participates in a number or research clinical trials offering the latest advances in medicine to his patients thus helping to shape the future of vitreo-retinal disease and surgery.

"We are impressed with the quality of services that Dr. Salehi and the Salt Lake Retina partners have been providing. The expansion of retina services to NVision better fulfils our ability to better serve our doctors and their patients" added Chris Karkenny. "We look forward to helping these practices meet their future goals as new partners with NVision."

ABOUT NVISION® EYE CENTERS

NVISION® Eye Centers is a premium provider of ophthalmic physician services. Based in Aliso Viejo, California, the Company operates over 80 clinics and 11 ASCs. An innovative leader in ophthalmology, NVISION's Patient First commitment is delivered using the latest technology and treatment by the most talented and experienced surgeons in the industry. As NVISION President and CEO, Chris Karkenny, stated, "these partnerships will continue to help propel the NVISION brand based upon our dedication to an exceptional patient experience and outcome driven by the latest technology."

NVISION® and their team of MDs have performed more than 3,000,000 cataract and refractive surgeries. With nearly 3,000 eye doctors referring their patients and trusting their own eyes to NVISION® surgeons, NVISION® Eye Centers is The Eye Doctors' #1 Choice®. For more information, visit www.NVISIONCenters.com , email to ir@nvisioncenters.com,or call 866-204-3708.

Press Contact:

Gregory Cunniff

ir@nvisioncenters.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NVISION