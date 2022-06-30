Sycamore Partners Acquires Goddard Systems, the Leading Franchisor of Premium Early Education Centers

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer, and distribution-related investments, today announced that it has acquired Goddard Systems, franchisor of The Goddard School, from an affiliate of Wind River Holdings, L.P., a privately owned investment company.

"Goddard Systems is the leading brand in the large and growing market for premium early childcare and education," said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. "We look forward to partnering with management to support Goddard Systems' thriving franchisee network in furthering the company's important mission of caring for and educating children."

"We are excited to partner with Sycamore as we continue to strengthen our business and build on our track record of success," said Dennis R. Maple, Chairman and CEO of Goddard Systems. "Given our well-established foundation and clear strategic roadmap, we expect this to be a smooth transition for the franchisees and families we serve and support. Our team remains focused on providing families with the highest quality educational environment for which we are known."

Barclays served as financial advisor to Sycamore Partners, and Kirkland & Ellis and Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel. Baird served as financial advisor to Wind River, and Hogan Lovells acted as legal counsel.

About Goddard Systems, Inc.

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, the franchisor of The Goddard School, is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the top childcare franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the Top 200 Franchise Systems (in worldwide sales) by Franchise Times. Goddard Systems currently licenses nearly 600 Goddard School franchises that serve more than 80,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit goddardschoolfranchise.com.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in retail, consumer, and distribution-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners' investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

