WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company Named 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf for Protecting Customers with Leading Cyber Security Solutions

Nashville-based Business Recognized by Security Operations Leader

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company has been named Arctic Wolf's Managed Service Partner (MSP) Partner of the Year for 2022. This honor recognizes the company's commitment to improving its customers' cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

ConvergeOne Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NACR) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

"By pairing Arctic Wolf's leading security operation solutions with our end-to-end suite of managed services, our partnership has brought our customers great success. We are thankful for our partnership, Arctic Wolf's commitment to us, and the teamwork we demonstrate in delivering robust security platforms, solutions and expertise," said Scott Byers, Regional Vice President, WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company. "Our customers can expect a comprehensive and proven risk management experience with Arctic Wolf and WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company."

Celebrating their fifth year, the Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

Founded in 2016, WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company serves clients nationally and globally in all industry verticals. Its architects, engineers, consultants, and support professionals help its clients use products, services, software and devices to solve, envision and understand new possibilities for their business. In November 2021, WrightCore was acquired by ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital modernization solutions. Through ConvergeOne's broad reach and diverse partner portfolio, the acquisition enhances WrightCore's ability to serve the technology and service needs of its clients.

"The Arctic Wolf partner community continues to lead the way in embracing security operations and playing a transformative role in the security journey of their customers," said Will Briggs, vice president of Americas Channels and Program, Arctic Wolf. "Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations, who pioneered a cloud-native security operations platform designed to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than two trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Now deployed to more than 2,700 customers worldwide, the Arctic Wolf Platform delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish security operations with the push of a button.

Additional Resources

For more information about WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company, visit www.wrightcore.com

www.arcticwolf.com . For more information about Arctic Wolf, please visit

About WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company

WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company, is an IT solutions and managed services provider with specialization in architecting and engineering data center, infrastructure, security and unified communications solutions. WrightCore provides integrated technology services across the IT lifecycle, including planning, deployment, support and services. Up and down the IT stack from infrastructure to applications, WrightCore is your trusted technology partner.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led cloud and applications solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, AWS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Genesys, IBM, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design, and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

Press Contact

WrightCore, a ConvergeOne Company

Wendy Munnell, 615-610-3410

wmunnell@convergeone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ConvergeOne