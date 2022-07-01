All In Together/Emerson College Poll Finds 26-Point Increase in 2022 Midterm Voter Interest Among Young Women Due to Roe v Wade Decision

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80% of women aged 18-29 say the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has made them more interested in voting in the 2022 midterm elections, a 26-point increase since September 2021, according to a new poll by the nonpartisan women's political leadership group All In Together and administered by Emerson College.

The increase in voting interest because of the SCOTUS decision crosses all demographics, most notably among Democratic women (14-point increase), Black women (21-point increase), Hispanic women (21-point increase) and college-educated women (12-point increase). Among all voters who say the decision makes them much more interested in the 2022 elections, 68% support a generic Democratic congressional candidate on the ballot. Among Independents, women are also much more interested in voting because of the Supreme Court decision (39%), compared to September 2021 (23%).

"The SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade may very well be the game changer in the 2022 mid-terms and beyond, especially among female and young voters," said Lauren Leader, AIT co-founder and CEO. "Moreover, the Democrats have been searching for an issue to galvanize their base and stem what had been a rising Republican advantage. Our data suggests that this is that issue."

September 2021 : If Roe v. Wade were done away with, would that make you more or less interested in voting in the 2022 elections, or does it not make a difference to you? June 2022: Does the overturning of Roe v. Wade make you more or less interested in voting in the 2022 Elections or does it not make a difference to you?

18-29 Much more interested 30 % 32 % 30 % 38 % 42 % 50 % +8 +10 +20 Somewhat more interested 25 % 22 % 27 % 18 % 18 % 33 % -7 -4 +6 Somewhat less interested 9 % 8 % 15 % 6 % 4 % 3 % -3 -4 -12 Much less interested 3 % 4 % 7 % 2 % 1 % 0 % -1 -3 -7 No difference 27 % 27 % 14 % 33 % 29 % 6 % +6 +2 -8 Unsure 6 % 8 % 8 % 5 % 6 % 8 % -1 -2 0

The survey was administered by Emerson College Polling. The national poll was conducted June 28-29, 2022. The sample consisted of registered voters, n=1,271, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll's margin of error (MOE) of +/- 2.7 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, region, age, education, and race/ethnicity, based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines and an online panel provided by CloudResearch.

More information is available at https://aitogether.org/ Crosstabs and additional data can be made available on request. Interviews with AIT CEO Lauren Leader can also be arranged upon request.

About All In Together (AIT) is a non-partisan, non-profit women's civic education and mobilization organization.

