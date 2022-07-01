New York Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 Getting New Renovation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bridge Park - Pier 6 dog park has been newly renovated from gravel to a beautiful lush SYNLawn Plant-based synthetic grass. Brooklyn Bridge Park is an 85-acre park located on the Brooklyn side of the East River in New York City. It has 6 different Piers which contain various playgrounds and residential developments. This renovation is a longtime dream for residents opening July 1!

"There's an opportunity to put in a material that's safe for pets," said Sandy Balboza, who sits on the park's volunteer Community Advisory Council. "There are a lot of dogs who don't like to walk on the gravel, so they don't come here, and some of them who do come might sit up on the concrete and not play."

More than a decade ago, the park had undergone a similar installation at Pier 2 with the help of SYNLawn® New York and 30,000 square feet of our legendary SYNTipede243 artificial grass. To this day, SYNLawn remains in great condition and as a result, Brooklyn Bridge Park property managers returned to SYNLawn® New York with great faith that this installation would be just as successful.

"SYNLawn is unique because we own our Master Batch which allows us to control all our ingredients, plant-based backing while supporting US Farmers and American Manufacturing. SYNLawn is 100% made in the US, is recyclable and sustainable." – Anastasia Phillips, owner of SYNLawn New York

SYNLawn® pet grass is designed specifically for pets without the need for traditional maintenance. Domino Dog Park in Brooklyn, Manhattan Beach Dog Park and Tully Dog Park have chosen and recommended SYNLawn as their pet surfacing.

SYNLawn® provides products that are designed to last, provide the most advanced technologies, and are made from plant-based and bio-based materials that give back to the environment. We work closely with US soy farmers to locally source our sugar cane, soybean oil, and more to remove significant portions of petroleum from our manufacturing process.

SYNLawn® synthetic grass greatly reduces maintenance cost and labor, conserves thousands of gallons of water, saves money on equipment and water bills, and reduces our carbon footprint. Our products are safe for children and pets alike, are free of harsh chemicals and metals, and are hypoallergenic.

SYNLawn New York has proudly installed parks, playgrounds, and landscapes for over 10 years. For more information, visit SYNLawn New York to schedule a free consultation or call 212-247-5296 TODAY!

