Early Intervention Autism Center opens second location in Tempe, AZ

TEMPE, Ariz., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) announced that they will be opening an autism center in Tempe, Arizona this July. Bierman's other Arizona location is in Scottsdale .

Bierman provides ABA therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to children diagnosed with autism between the ages of 18 months to 9 years old. The center is designed to create a learning environment full of possibilities. It is built not only with spaces for therapy, but also areas to help build gross and fine motor skills, play skills, and peer interactions. Bierman accepts a variety of health insurances and will be located at 1729 W Greentree Dr, #103, Tempe, AZ 85284.

When asked about this center, Christina Barosky, BCBA, Bierman's Chief Clinical Officer said: "After our success at the Scottsdale center, I am excited that Bierman is opening up a second location in Arizona. We will be able to continue our mission to create progress and possibilities for children diagnosed with autism in Arizona. I am also excited to be able to grow our team! There are many excellent clinicians in the area who will help us continue to provide the highest quality of care."

Bierman understands that every child's learning needs are as unique as they are. The team strives to blur the boundaries between play and learning. This sets children on a path for success. The team believes in a "whole family" approach which means parents and caregivers are included in the treatment process through collaboration and training. Most importantly, Bierman is dedicated to making therapy a welcoming space for growth and continued learning for the children they serve.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 150 graduations, BIERMAN currently has centers, and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers visit www.biermanautism.com or contact marketing@biermanautism.com.

