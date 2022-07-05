Evoke Advisors Features Special Guests Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates and Jeremy Grantham, Co-founder of GMO in Its Master Speaker Series

Titans of Asset Allocation Discussed Their Big Picture Perspectives and Where to Invest in Today's Volatile Markets

The Next in a Series of Topical Industry Conversations Moderated by Alex Shahidi, Co-CIO of Evoke Advisors and Jim Haskel, Editor of The Bridgewater Daily Observations

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke Advisors, an independent wealth advisory and investment management firm with nearly $24 billion in assets, today announced the next Master Speaker Series with special guests Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, and Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of GMO. The conversation was moderated by Alex Shahidi, co-CIO of Evoke Advisors, and Jim Haskel, editor of the Bridgewater Daily Observations.

Evoke Advisors specializes in serving institutional and ultra-high net worth clients (UHNW), many of them highly successful investment professionals. The firm, which seamlessly combines institutional and UHNW capabilities, emphasizes the exceptional intellectual capital that exists throughout its team. The firm's professionals are proficient in research and analysis as the central building block of its investment management capabilities, including unique expertise in private markets.

David Hou, Managing Partner of Evoke Advisors, said, "I'm thrilled we were able to offer our clients access to the insights of industry leaders Ray and Jeremy on our Master Speaker Series. Their considerable expertise provided a deep dive into what's driving the markets today and how the inflection points we are experiencing will impact the future."

Unique Client Access to Global Thought Leaders

During the spirited virtual session, Messrs. Dalio and Grantham, two of the most widely known and respected financial markets experts in the world, discussed the major risks they are seeing in the markets today, including inflationary pressures, political conflict, asset bubbles and climate change. Both speakers also outlined what investors can do to protect themselves and adjust their portfolios to mitigate these risks.

Mr. Hou continued, "Jim and Alex did a fantastic job focusing the conversation for our clients. We look forward to facilitating more of these discussions to expose our clients to experts who bring a wide range of perspectives on the economy, markets and other critical issues of the day. We're proud to provide our clients with access to unique opportunities to dialogue with global thought leaders through our new Master Speakers Series."

About Evoke Advisors

Evoke Advisors is an independent wealth management firm with nearly $24 billion and over 50 employees that seamlessly blends capabilities and service for institutional and ultra-high net worth clients. The firm is committed to delivering an elevated service experience and outcomes for its clients across the country, with an emphasis on building and maintaining a team of professionals with exceptional research and analytics skills. The unique levels of intellectual capital that exist throughout the Evoke Advisors organization enables the firm to serve the most sophisticated and demanding clients, many of them highly successful investment professionals in their own right. For more information, please visit https://www.evokeadvisors.com/.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4861

jkuo@haventower.com or eshim@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Evoke Advisors