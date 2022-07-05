Real Luck Group appoints Director of Marketing to complete leadership team

Arrival of former Tencent Games and Red Bull executive comes as company prepares to scale player acquisition

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces the appointment of Daniel Sanders as Director of Marketing.

Daniel Sanders, Luckbox Director of Marketing (CNW Group/Real Luck Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Mr Sanders's previous positions include Senior Global Marketing Lead at Tencent Games and Head of Esports and Gaming Marketing at Red Bull. He was also previously a manager and player with renowned esports organization Dignitas. He will be responsible for leading Luckbox's marketing strategy as the Company looks to accelerate player acquisition through the second half of 2022, a key component for driving organic revenue growth this year.

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander said: "This is a crucial position that completes the building of our core leadership team. This role requires a rare skill set that we have been working diligently to recruit for several months and we are very pleased to attract an individual of Daniel's caliber to help accelerate our player growth strategy.

"Dan brings genuine esports authenticity along with proven marketing credentials and he will play an important role in our long-term mission to position Luckbox as a leading brand at the intersection of gambling, esports and gaming. His arrival enhances our leadership team's wealth of experience in scaling users and revenues in the gambling industry.

"As part of our team, he will utilize the sophisticated business intelligence and customer relationship management infrastructure that we put in place over the past year, as we aim to embark on meaningful player acquisition campaigns for the first time in the Company's history.

"Dan's efforts to bring the Luckbox brand to a new generation of players will be supported by the continued deployment of the Company's affiliate strategy, building out a growing network of player referral sites, attracting high-value traffic to our casino product with the aim of driving near-term revenue growth.

"We are confident our strategy gives us a unique advantage against a backdrop of soaring player acquisition costs currently affecting the sector. We have the resources to scale our marketing efforts and deliver on our growth strategy deep into 2023."

Grant of stock options

The Company announces it has granted Mr. Sanders 250,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to the directors, employees officers and consultants of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per stock option, representing the closing price of the Company's shares on July 4, 2022, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of grant; vesting 10% immediately, 10% six months from the date of grant and 20% every six months after that.

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

