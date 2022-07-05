RXDco's Atid and C-Series named "Finalists" by the World CBD Awards.

JACKSON, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RXDco, the "forward-thinking" premium cannabis packaging company, innovators of unique, child-resistant containers and bags, has been named a "Finalist" by the prestigious World CBD Awards in the category of "Best Packaging Company" for its two premier products, Atid and C-Series.

Atid was designed with form, function, and sustainability in mind. It is constructed of biodegradable paper.

Atid and C-Series are part of RXDco's premium line of products. Atid was designed with form, function, and sustainability in mind. It is constructed of biodegradable paper, certified child-resistant, and with its patented flex-stretch pull top will keep even the most persistent little fingers from gaining access. In addition, Atid's cylindrical shape makes for great branding, retail shelf presence, and portability. The C-Series is a concentrate lovers' dream boasting a "Push n Turn" Teflon-lined CR cap and glass container that simultaneously creates an air-tight seal maintaining product freshness while ensuring child safety. Available in a variety of options, including round or square, and finishes in clear, black, and white, the C-Series is the perfect concentrate companion always available and at home in your pocket or purse.

Steven Jay RXDco's CMO explains, "it has always been our mission to bring cannabis packaging solutions to market that go above and beyond the ordinary in quality, safety, and design. We are honored and humbled to have been recognized by the World CBD Awards for our efforts."

With the goal of creating and maintaining a positive image for the industry as one that is safe, responsible, transparent, and operated with integrity, the World CBD Awards was established as an annual event seeking to bring recognition and praise to those companies producing compliant, safe, and effective CBD/Hemp products devices, and services worldwide. The judges who select finalists and ultimate winners are made up of an impartial group of scientists, physicians, and professionals within the CBD/Hemp industry

RXDco is a premium Cannabis, Hemp/CBD packaging manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge, custom-branded packaging solutions. With over 100 years of experience in the packaging industry, RXDco is unique in its understanding of regulatory & compliance packaging, possessing the knowledge and expertise to deliver any packaging need. Recognized by leading brands for its forward-thinking and innovative capabilities, RXDco is a trendsetting industry trailblazer. With unparalleled R&D capabilities, in-house graphic design, industry-best pricing, and first-class customer support, RXDco truly is the total package.

