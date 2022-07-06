Curbio Expands into the Jersey Shore with Fix Now, Pay Later Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced that it has expanded its services into the Jersey Shore area of New Jersey. This expansion includes Tom's River, Atlantic City, Cape May, and the surrounding areas.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Curbio is a groundbreaking PropTech solution that has set out to transform the way that real estate agents, brokerages, and their clients get listings ready for market. Curbio's expertise in pre-listing home improvements, combined with its proprietary technology, enable the company to complete pre-listing updates of any size efficiently and reliably, so that realtors and their clients can sell their home for more without the hassle of traditional home improvement.

Curbio takes care of all sourcing, project management and communication, and acts as the licensed, insured general contractor on all projects. The company does not have any project minimums or maximums, making their pay-at-closing solution ideal for listings of any size. From basic listing preparations to whole home makeovers, Curbio helps any listing become market-ready quickly and reliably.

"We couldn't be more excited to be bringing Curbio to the Jersey Shore. Buyers in the Jersey Shore want move-in-ready homes, and Curbio is here to help with that. We are the only completely turnkey pre-listing home improvement solution that allows real estate agents and their clients to update their listings and sell for more, without taking on the stress of traditional home improvement. Plus, homeowners don't pay any cash until the home sells, with zero interest, fees, or premiums," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

This is the seventh new-market expansion for Curbio this year, following their launches in Nashville, Tenn., Richmond, Va., Wilmington, Del., Charlotte, N.C., Virginia Beach, Va., and Raleigh, N.C. The company now serves 31 markets across the United States.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

