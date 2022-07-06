MICHELLE OBAMA 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power - Film Screening and Press Conference

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker Joel Gilbert of Highway 61 Entertainment will hold a press conference and film screening for his explosive new film and book release entitled, MICHELLE OBAMA 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power on Monday, July 11 at 1:00 PM at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Malik Obama, brother of Barack Obama, will introduce film director and author Joel Gilbert. The film will be available both on DVD and On-Demand on SalemNow.com. Post Hill Press is publishing the book version, for sale on Amazon.

Film description: Michelle Obama is not who she pretends to be. In MICHELLE OBAMA 2024, filmmaker Joel Gilbert does a deep dive into the life of the most popular woman in America and reveals one game-changing detail after another. Gilbert's investigative journey takes him from Chicago to Princeton to Washington to Martha's Vineyard and beyond. Along the way, he discovers that Michelle has created a cynical, highly effective, false narrative of her life story based largely on gender and race. In Chicago, Gilbert chronicles how Michelle has repeatedly run from the Black community or sold it out, much as her father did when he served as a precinct captain for the Daley Machine. Gilbert then exposes Michelle Obama's "I hate politics" disclaimer as strategic cover for her intense lifelong political advocacy as he deconstructs Michelle's best-selling autobiography, Becoming. As the best-loved Democrat, Michelle has been preparing to run for President since 2016 by following the same formula as Barack did before her. This includes writing an autobiography, giving the keynote speech at the Democrat National Convention, and heading up a voter registration organization. Gilbert also unveils Michelle's psychological dark side and explains how her deep feelings of inadequacy drive her to run for the presidency. Gilbert ultimately reveals the real Michelle Obama, one very few Americans know or understand, but that all must be wary of as she seeks the highest office in the land. If she wins in 2024, Gilbert predicts, Michelle will take orders from global elites...and chaos will follow as surely as night follows day. Visit MichelleObama24.com.

Please RSVP to attend: jgilbert@highway61ent.com

Official Film Website Film Trailer Highway 61 Entertainment

Date: JULY 11, 2022

