ActionIQ Wins 2022 Digiday Media Award

AIQ recognized in Best First-Party Data Strategy category

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced that it won the 2022 Digiday Media Award in the Best First-Party Data Strategy category. AIQ was selected for its work helping a global media company deliver personalized customer experiences across all its brands as it shifted from advertising to subscription business model. The Digiday Media Awards recognize companies working to modernize digital media.

"We're very excited to win the Digiday Media Award in the Best First-Party Data Strategy category," said Tasso Argyros, Co-Founder and CEO at ActionIQ. "With the death of the third-party cookies, first-party data has become the most essential brand asset. It's critical for brands across every industry to develop solid first-party data strategies and transform their business models to adapt to the future of CX."

Improving its first-party data strategy with ActionIQ enabled this company to successfully shift to a subscription revenue model while unlocking new revenue pockets. The data unification and capabilities of the platform resulted in improved operational efficiency and lower costs. The platform has allowed the company to create over 5,000 customer audiences to enable personalization at scale and over 100 customer journeys that connect points across brands to identify opportunities across business units.

The complete 2022 Digiday Media Awards Winners Guide, featuring a rundown of the campaigns and insights into why they won and what marketing teams can learn from them can be downloaded here .

The ActionIQ CX Hub, powered by a customer data platform, empowers organizations to flexibly and securely leverage their first-party data to power personalized experiences at scale. With the AIQ CX Hub, technology teams maintain complete control of their data governance while giving business users direct access to explore the customer data they need to orchestrate both real-time experiences and omnichannel customer journeys.

Details about the 2022 Digiday Media Award winners can also be found here .

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

