Kohler Introduces New Tone Bathroom Faucet Collection

KOHLER, Wis., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, launches Tone, a bathroom faucet collection rooted in clean, transitional form, stunning finish combinations, and industry-leading functionality.

Crafted from premium metal for unrivaled durability and resistance to corrosion and tarnishing, the Tone Bathroom Collection delivers dynamic beauty with a fresh take on mid-century modern style. With clean lines and a soft teardrop shape, the Tone collection brings an unmistakable warmth to minimalism. The unique two-tone finish option breaks through the expected and adds bold confidence to any transitional bathroom.

Like its corresponding kitchen collection, Tone encourages expressions of individuality with faucets offered in different sizes and configurations. The Tone Bathroom Collection consists of five faucet options, shower and bath faucets, including a free-standing bath filler, and accessories for a coordinated look. The collection is offered in six different finishes options: Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Brushed Moderne Brass, Matte Black, and two-toned options, Matte Black/Polished Chrome and Matte Black/Brushed Moderne Brass. For a cohesive look, match Tone faucets to the complementary line of bathroom accessories including Kohler Lighting.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

