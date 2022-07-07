Liberty Lending Is Now Reach Financial

Company also closes its 4th securitization, surpasses $1 billion of loans facilitated on its platform, and announces Daniel Tilipman as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Lending will now be known as Reach Financial ("Reach Financial" or the "Company"), a financial services company focused on producing technology and data driven consumer lending solutions. The Company offers innovative and customizable personal loans designed to help people pay down their debt faster and take control of their finances. Today, the Company's primary products are personal loans; however, the change to Reach Financial reflects the Company's future ambitions to provide tools and products to help customers reach their financial goals. The Company achieved two milestones earlier this year:

Reach Financial (PRNewswire)

In March, lifetime loans facilitated on the Company's platform surpassed $1 billion ,

In May, the Company closed its fourth securitization – LL ABS 2022-1, consisting of $161.6 million of rated notes. It was the first Company deal to be rated AA by Kroll Bong Rating Agency (KBRA).

Reach Financial differentiates itself by underwriting good borrowers based on signals that go well beyond credit scores. The Company leverages a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning to approve applicants who may be overlooked by other lenders.

Reach Financial also announced that it has appointed Daniel Tilipman as Chief Executive Officer. Daniel has been a part of Reach Financial's evolution since he co-founded the Company with Alex Kleyner in 2014. Since that time, Daniel held the role of co-founder and President of National Debt Relief (NDR). Under his leadership, NDR evolved from a startup with 20 employees, to become the country's largest debt relief company with over 2,000 employees. Daniel led NDR in resolving over $10 billion of consumer debt, helping more than 750,000 customers. Daniel fueled that growth with a customer centric philosophy and a technology first approach to solve business problems.

"I am thrilled to take the role of CEO of Reach Financial," said Daniel Tilipman. "I am extremely confident in our ability to grow Reach Financial into its next chapter as a leading financial services company that supports our customers on their financial journeys."

For more information, visit www.reach.com.

About Reach Financial

Reach Financial, formerly Liberty Lending, is a financial services and digital lending platform that helps make overcoming debt a reality. Reach Financial offers innovative personal loans designed to help you pay off your debt faster and take control of your finances. To date, the company has helped thousands of customers pay off over $1 billion in debt. Based in New York, Reach Financial employs more than 100 team members. For more information, visit www.reach.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reach Financial