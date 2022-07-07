Pilot Flying J and Kraft Heinz Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with Giveaways, Special Offer and Wienermobile® Appearances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Is there anything more summer than hot dogs and cornhole? To celebrate National Hot Dog Day this year, Pilot Flying J is partnering with Kraft Heinz for the ultimate summer-themed giveaway, special appearances of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile®, and a BOGO deal at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

Pilot Flying J and Kraft Heinz celebrate National Hot Dog Day with cornhole prize giveaway and Oscar Mayer Wienermobile® appearances at select travel centers. (PRNewswire)

On July 20, hot dog fans will have the chance to win one of 10 custom designed cornhole prize packages including cornhole boards that feature the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile® at Pilot Flying J, HEINZ® ketchup and mustard themed bean bags, and carrying cases. For a chance to be one of the lucky "wieners", visit Pilot Flying J's Facebook page on July 20 and comment on the contest post to share which hot dog toppings you relish most.*

"There's no better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than Oscar Mayer® hot dogs, a giant Wienermobile®, and some friendly cornhole competition," says Jonathan Braatvedt, VP of Food and Beverage for Pilot Flying J. "Visit one of our stores for BOGO hot dogs that you can top to your liking, and you may even see the Wienermobile®!"

Those looking to fill their hot dog "meat-er" on National Hot Dog Day can get a buy one get one free deal at any participating Pilot and Flying J travel center. Save the offer in the myRewardsTM Plus app and redeem it in-store on July 20 for any hot dog or grill items.**

Be on the lookout for the well-known Oscar Mayer Wienermobile® as it travels to four Pilot and Flying J travel centers in honor of National Hot Dog Day. From its first run in 1936 to present day, the Wienermobile® has been spreading miles of smiles across America with their enthusiastic team of Hotdoggers for many years. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile® and Hotdoggers will be taking photos and saying hello at the following locations:

Pilot Travel Center at 4154 West US Hwy 24 in Remington, Indiana on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

Pilot Travel Center at 9587 Charleston Hwy in St. George, South Carolina on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST

Flying J Travel Center at 799 Jedburg Road in Summerville, South Carolina on July 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST

Pilot Travel Center at 1050 Busse Road in Bensenville, Illinois on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

For more information or to enter the National Hot Dog Day cornhole board giveaway, visit our Facebook page. To find a nearby Pilot or Flying J location, download the myRewards Plus™ app or visit locations.pilotflyingj.com.

The OSCAR MAYER and WEINERMOBILE trademarks are owned by Kraft Foods; the HEINZ trademarks are owned by Heinz Brands; and all are used with permission.

*Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. No purchase necessary. View the official contest rules for details.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pilot Flying J