Thoma Bravo Completes Strategic Investment in Grayshift

ATLANTA, SAN FRANCISCO, and MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, today announced the completion of its strategic investment in Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of digital forensics solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Thoma Bravo) (PRNewswire)

Grayshift's leading digital forensic solutions are purpose-built to empower public safety agencies to resolve lawful investigations swiftly and keep communities safe. GrayKey, the company's flagship technology, provides the ability to secure evidence from mobile devices in a safe and compliant manner.

"We're thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo to accelerate our growth and innovation, including building our international team, expanding our product capabilities and making strategic acquisitions to enhance our market leadership," said David Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of Grayshift. "This investment positions us well to continue delivering critical solutions for public safety agencies and disrupting the legacy digital forensics marketplace."

"The importance of robust digital forensics is more clear than ever in today's environment, and we're excited to support Grayshift and its important work helping public safety agencies better analyze data," said Hudson Smith, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to broadening and strengthening Grayshift's solutions and capabilities to further support government and public sector employees and solidify the company as the market leader."

"David and his founding team disrupted the digital forensics market via product-led growth, which is a key characteristic we look for in software investments that enables PeakEquity to deliver value post-investment. Our operating partners, Jim Sheward and Brian Nejmeh, worked alongside the Grayshift team to develop scalability across the organization and accelerate their growth," said Justin Reger, a Partner at PeakEquity. "We're very excited to remain invested in Grayshift and welcome the tremendous capabilities of Thoma Bravo to continue to support this high-performing management team."

Existing investors PeakEquity Partners and C&B Capital will remain as shareholders in Grayshift. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Grayshift and DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis, LLP served as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo.

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest private equity firms in the world, with more than $114 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging the firm's deep sector expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Thoma Bravo collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices, drive growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 380 companies representing over $190 billion in enterprise value. The firm has offices in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by over 1200 agencies across 35 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

About PeakEquity Partners

PeakEquity is a private equity firm focused on investments in software companies. The principals of PeakEquity have extensive experience as investors and operating executives in multiple market sectors. The firm invests in businesses that have large addressable markets, market-tested technology, products and offerings, and demonstrated traction with a meaningful base of reference-able customers. The firm leverages and provides access to operating resources to help provide companies an edge in capturing market segment leadership and achieving growth objectives. For more information, visit www.peakequity.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thoma Bravo