EY announces strategic alliance with OMP to help drive successful supply chain planning transformations

LONDON, July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between OMP, an acclaimed market leader in developing supply chain planning solutions, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), aimed at helping organizations accelerate and de-risk supply chain transformations, foster new capabilities in organizational planning, upskill planners and build new operating models. The alliance is also active in Belgium, OMP's head office, with further global expansion planned over time.

The EY-OMP Alliance brings clients the opportunity to amplify their supply chain planning for all processes, from integrated business planning to scheduling. This helps address suppliers' need for greater visibility and flexibility of supply chain planning operations, allowing proactive decision-making and, in turn, better business outcomes. The formation of this alliance expands the multi-year collaborative experience shared by EY teams and OMP in delivering successful global supply chain planning transformations together.

OMP's track record in providing innovative supply chain deployments combined with the EY organization's strengths in consulting capabilities will provide opportunities to scale the joint offering, build greater presence in emerging regions and help advance clients' planning capabilities. Through joint delivery via successful global transformations, the EY-OMP Alliance brings templates, accelerators and co-innovations to help clients move faster and realize value sooner in their deployments.

Michael Dobslaw, EY Global OMP Alliance Leader, says:

"The EY organization is a leader in working side by side with OMP to deliver successful global planning transformations. This alliance will help accelerate and support our OMP practice's growth and capabilities, and continue to help our clients strengthen the comprehensive planning capabilities needed to address today's business challenges."

Philip Vervloesem, Senior Vice President at OMP USA, says:

"The power of this alliance is in the complementary capabilities shared by both OMP and the EY organization, including closely aligned values and in-depth industry knowledge. This will help fuel highly successful and complex programs which scale across the globe."

