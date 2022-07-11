THE COLONY GROUP ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $19 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) Internship Program. TMCF is one of the largest non-profit organizations representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Colony Group logo (PRNewsFoto/The Colony Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The TMCF Internship Program helps students successfully apply classroom concepts to real-world challenges. Internships provide students with the opportunity to gain experience both personally and professionally while making meaningful contributions to their employer and provide a potential path to permanent employment following graduation.

"Supporting students in achieving a higher education not only helps them succeed but also has a positive impact on their families and communities," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO. "The Colony Group's partnership with TMCF provides our students with access to professional and life experiences which will inspire them to envision the potential opportunities for their own lives in the future."

The Colony Group welcomed three students to the company's summer internship program: Gary L. Hollands III (Prairie View A&M University), La'Ron Muse (Prairie View A&M University), and Arjenayh P. Pewu (Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University). Throughout their time with The Colony Group, these students are learning and working directly with and contributing to the work across our wealth management, strategy, and operations teams.

"By partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Summer Internship program, we are helping these students to gain leadership and professional skills, and ultimately create a pipeline of talent for the workforce," said Craig S. Jones, JD, MBA, CPWA®, Managing Director and Chief Diversity Officer, The Colony Group. "I am proud of our partnership with TMCF, as it aligns with our company's vision for diversity and inclusion."

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). Publicly-supported HBCUs enroll over 80% of all students attending HBCUs. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also a source for top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About The Colony Group

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with offices in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions, and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on LinkedIn.

Conversation Between Dr. Joyce Payne, Founder of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Michael Nathanson, Chair and CEO of The Colony Group

We invite you to listen to The Colony Group's Seeking the Extraordinary® podcast episode, "Higher Learning with Joyce Payne." In this episode, you will learn about the impact Dr. Payne has made on hundreds, if not thousands, of people through her life-changing work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. life's work and advocacy

Contact:

Morgan McGinnis

Prosek Partners

mmcginnis@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Colony Group