CrossTower Partners with Ripple to support NFTs minted on the XRP Ledger

CrossTower will facilitate minting and trading of NFTs with Ripple as blockchain partner providing technical support on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain



CrossTower's marketplace makes it easy for developers and creators to onboard their projects, accelerating time to market.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossTower , one of the world's leading trading platforms, is partnering with Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, to add NFTs (non-fungible tokens) minted on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the ultra-fast, low-cost and carbon-neutral blockchain, to the CrossTower NFT marketplace. The marketplace enables developers to quickly onboard NFT projects by giving them access to out-of-the-box infrastructure including wallets, payments, liquidity support, and more, accelerating time-to-market for projects that previously took months to onboard. CrossTower's NFT marketplace is built for developers and creators seeking a holistic service to take their projects from idea to fruition.

For fans, the marketplace delivers an engaging user experience, connecting them with creators and brands. Fans will benefit from an optimized digital purchase experience with the ability to transact NFTs via credit card and receive the assets through integrated wallets on the XRP Ledger.

Kapil Rathi, CEO of CrossTower said, "We are thrilled to partner with Ripple and build our Web3.0 platform on the XRPL. Ripple's commitment to building a developer network in India is particularly exciting for CrossTower as we are committed to developing India's blockchain talent. We look forward to the growth of our global NFT platform."

Having already broken ground in the NFT space, CrossTower is expanding their marketplace functionality to support XRPL which will be significantly lower the costs and barrier to entry for creators who want to mint their projects on the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale.

CrossTower has already attracted projects like Antara and David Bowie World on its marketplace and has a pipeline of inaugural projects on the XRPL that will engage a global audience to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Founded in 2019, CrossTower is a Web 3.0 company offering NFT and crypto trading products globally. CrossTower leverages its vast experience in trading, technology, operational infrastructure, innovative pricing, regulations, and compliance to make cryptocurrency and digital assets more accessible. CrossTower has offices located in the US, Bermuda, and India, and its exchange business is ranked top 10 in the world by CryptoCompare.

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value. Ripple's business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost effective - solving inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunity for more people. With every solution, we're realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet - increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems while leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we deliver on our mission to build crypto solutions for a world without economic borders.

