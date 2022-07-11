Nanoscope's Top Executive Team to Participate and Present at World Orphan Drug Congress USA Meeting

Results of Phase 2b RESTORE trial for retinitis pigmentosa and six-month data for Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease expected in Q1 2023

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that two executive team members will participate and present at the World Orphan Drug Congress, taking place July 11-13, at Hynes Center in Boston.

Details are as follows:

Gene-agnostic Optogenetic therapy for orphan diseases: Overcoming developmental challenges for retinal disease treatment

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., Nanoscope President and Chief Scientific Officer

Session: Advanced Therapies Manufacturing,

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 12, 2022; 11:35 a.m. – 11:55 a.m. ET

Dr. Mohanty will discuss Nanoscope's gene-agnostic optogenetic platform to address need of several orphan diseases. He will also present non-viral laser gene delivery platform for overcoming limitations of viral vector based redosing and delivery of large gene payload. Randomized controlled RESTORE trial results from retinitis pigmentosa patients, along with six-month key data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial from Stargardt patients, are expected in Q1 2023.

Launching of breakthrough products for rare diseases

Chairperson: Michael Marquez, Nanoscope Chief Financial Officer

Session: Advanced Therapies Commercial,

Date and Time: Wednesday, July 13, 2022; 11:05 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. ET

Mr. Marquez will chair a session where key industry leaders will make presentations on commercialization of breakthrough gene and regenerative medicine products for orphan and rare diseases in Global market.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

