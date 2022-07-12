California Mom Writes Second Children's Book Inspired by Son with Profound Hearing Loss; Proceeds Benefit Cochlear Implant Patients

ST. HELENA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreword Publicity announces the release of Mickey on the Move Farming, written by Michelle Wagner.

Mickey in the Move Farming (Mascot Books), is the second book in the Mickey on the Move series. Both charming tales juxtapose information on hearing loss technology and implants with the emphasis that Mickey is leading his best life.

The latest book focuses on how Mickey can enjoy the great outdoors without the weather dampening his day, thanks to advances in cochlear implant technology.

After discovering her son Mickey was profoundly deaf in both ears, Wagner made it her mission to help him thrive. This included bilateral cochlear implant surgery when Mickey was 3-years-old. Inspired by her son's hearing journey, Wagner wrote the series to help break the stigma associated with hearing loss.

"Mickey does not let his deafness define or stop him," said Wagner, who has donated hundreds of books to elementary schools in her hometown of St. Helena. "Though kids with hearing loss may require special technology or accommodations, they are no different than anyone else."

Wagner is donating 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of Mickey on the Move Farming to the Joyful Life Cochlear Implant Fund (JLCIF), a nonprofit that provides product financial support and confidence coaching to cochlear implant recipients.

"Michelle's generous donation will help ensure that additional cochlear implant recipients will remain able to hear with their cochlear implant technology," said Angela Irwin, founder and executive director of JLCIF.

Mickey on the Move Farming is the recipient of the Family Choice Award, Literary Titan Award and the Pinnacle Award. The book has received glowing reviews from prestigious platforms such as Readers' Favorite, Literary Titan and Midwest Book Review.

Wagner is a full-time realtor and mom who dedicates her time and energy to charities and events supporting children with hearing loss. She takes pride in assisting families as they work through different approaches to raising a special needs child in a typical environment.

Mickey on the Move Farming (978-1637552421) is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and wherever books are sold. Find the accompanying ebook and audiobooks on Amazon.

