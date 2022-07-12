Compliance Risk Concepts Expands Leadership Team to Support Strategic Growth

Seasoned FINRA Regulator Jonathan Telfair Bolsters Experienced Senior Team

Enhanced Regulatory Expertise, Compliance Risk Analysis, and Research Capabilities Yield Superior Client Services within Critical Growth Verticals Under Telfair; New Leadership Team is Supported by the Recent Hiring of Darren Norwood, Promotion of Kaitlyn Gibbs

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Risk Concepts LLC ("CRC"), a business-focused team of financial services industry senior compliance professionals and executives, announced the strategic expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of former FINRA Membership Application Program ("MAP") Application Manager and Principal Examiner, Jonathan Telfair, as Associate Director of Broker-Dealer Registration. This addition builds upon the recent hire of seasoned financial services executive Darren Norwood and promotion of long-time CRC team member Kaitlyn Gibbs.

This leadership expansion comes amid increased regulatory expectations and requirements impacting the industry. To address the increased demand for its services, CRC has successfully onboarded more than a dozen members to its team since 2020. The firm has continued to cultivate its team with the goal of providing top-tier compliance consulting services to clients across the financial services industry.

Mitch Avnet, Founder and Managing Partner at CRC, noted, "Jonathan's extensive experience with FINRA will help our clients navigate evolving standards impacting the broker-dealer industry, particularly as they enhance their businesses for scale and growth. Darren's expertise in the development of regulatory-focused yet business-centric solutions will add further value to CRC's clients; Kaitlyn's regulatory research skills have proved invaluable as the firm expanded its service verticals and general presence in the industry and will continue to do so given the constantly evolving state of the regulatory landscape."

Mr. Telfair stated, "In my previous role, I always appreciated working with CRC leadership because they understand how to derive value through meaningful collaboration. Entrepreneurs in financial services need relevant, thoughtful solutions as they seek to attain their goals, and CRC's team of experts bring an unrivaled combination of knowledge and innovation to those navigating both the increasingly complex regulatory landscape and competitive marketplace."

Mr. Norwood is CRC's new Associate Director of Engagement, overseeing and managing client relationships. Ms. Gibbs, who has been with the firm since 2017, will now serve as Associate Director of Investment Advisory Engagement Management and Regulatory Research.

Mr. Norwood said, "It's a great honor to join Jonathan, Kaitlyn, and the entire team at a critical time for the industry, with our clients and the industry at large facing rigorous and evolving regulatory expectations. CRC's approach to regulatory compliance is unique, innovative, and effective as it places business needs at the center of execution."

Ms. Gibbs noted, "I've enjoyed being part of this exceptional team and helping our diverse clients navigate the dynamic regulatory environment; our team strives to implement the best possible solutions to drive the growth of their businesses. I'm excited to be working closely with Jonathan and Darren to continue to build our industry leading consultancy."

Mr. Avnet concluded, "The mission of Compliance Risk Concepts always has been to build a better way to address the regulatory and compliance risks facing financial services companies. CRC was founded with the perspective that the most effective approach to compliance is one that proactively balances regulatory obligations with unique operational needs; adding principal advisors with extensive front-office capital markets backgrounds will only improve our service offerings and the solutions we provide to our clients."

About Compliance Risk Concepts LLC

CRC is a business-focused team of senior compliance consultants and executives providing top-tier compliance consulting services to clients on an as-needed, project, or part-time basis. We provide our clients with the critical skills and expertise required to establish, maintain, and enhance a balanced and effective compliance operational risk management program. We help organizations demonstrate a commitment to a strong risk management culture.

