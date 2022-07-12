FanDuel Hosts 2022 FanFest in Chicago Featuring Performances by Wiz Khalifa and Alesso

Event will celebrate Chicago fans on September 10 at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group, the premier sports gaming destination in the United States, announced today that tickets are now on sale for its 2022 FanDuel FanFest event on Saturday, September 10 at Guaranteed Rate Field from 2 - 9 p.m. CT.

2022 FanDuel FanFest in Chicago (PRNewswire)

FanDuel FanFest will be headlined by Wiz Khalifa and Alesso

2022 FanDuel FanFest is a one-day festival that brings together fans of sports and music to have a one-of-a-kind experience. FanDuel FanFest will be headlined by exclusive musical performances from rapper and Grammy Award nominee, Wiz Khalifa and Grammy-nominated DJ/producer and Top 100 DJ in the world, Alesso, as well as unique sports experiences with Chicago sports legends Brian Urlacher, Devin Hester, Charles Tillman, and more.

"We are excited to bring our successful and highly-entertaining FanDuel FanFest event to the great city of Chicago," said Andrew Sneyd, Senior Vice President of Brand, FanDuel Group. "Between the amazing musical performances featuring Wiz Khalifa and Alesso, and the legendary athletes like Brian Urlacher and Devin Hester who will be in attendance, this event will have something for all and is just another way for us to do something extraordinary to celebrate our customers and sports betting in the state of Illinois."

Throughout the day, attendees will be treated to FanDuel's Superstar Showdown, where Chicago sports legends will compete against each other in various sports challenges, including ax throwing, connect 4 basketball, quarterback challenge, H-O-R-S-E and more. Guests will be able to watch these events and predict who they think will win via FanDuel's Free-2-Play game.

The event will also feature several other fun activities for attendees, including food trucks, a pop-up FanDuel Sports Bar and Lounge, brand activations, trophy photo ops and more. For more information on this event, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.FanDuel.com/FanFest .





