Physicians Formula Takes It Back to the 80s with NEW "The Breakfast Club" Collection

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Universal Brand Development, Physicians Formula is taking it back to 1985 to reimagine the iconic 1980s film, The Breakfast Club, with its first ever licensed collection!

Physicians Formula x The Breakfast Club Collection (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the beloved coming-of-age story, this seven-piece beauty collection dives into memorable moments from the film and sparks nostalgia with every swatch. The Breakfast Club is a timeless American film that defined a generation, and this new collection is guaranteed to make any makeup look a classic.

The collection celebrates the 80s story through princess-inspired lipsticks and detention-inspired mascara and palettes. Each product is infused with their proprietary Butter Blend of Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter, and Tucuma Butter from the nutrient-rich Amazon region. Packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition and moisturize the skin, this collection will deliver a radiant, A+ worthy glow!

The Breakfast Club Collection at-a-glance includes:

Saturday Detention Face Palette- a star-studded cast of bronzers, highlighters, and blushes in versatile matte and multidimensional finishes. Available in Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. SRP $18.49

Being Bad Feels Pretty Good Eyeshadow Palette- Created to suit every skin tone and eye color, this 12-shade eyeshadow palette contains an incredible shade range: from buttery mattes, shimmery satins and show-stopping metallics. The incredibly soft and ultra-creamy texture can be applied wet or dry. SRP $18.49

Detention Mascara- For the ultimate makeover! Don't be afraid to look a lot better with the new full volume and length mascara. Infused with lash-strengthening Keratin and the blackest of black pigments to deliver dramatic results with all-day wear. Packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition, and moisturize lashes, leaving them silky soft. SRP $11.99

The Princess Lipstick- For your own Claire-channeling iconic lipstick tricks! With just one swipe, you'll experience long-wearing, full coverage color with a moisturizing semi-matte finish. Available in three shades, The World Is an Imperfect Place, Get Real, I Don't Like Monday's. SRP $8.99

The Breakfast Club Collection will be available starting Summer 2022 at drugstores, mass retailers and PhysiciansFormula.com.

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested makeup, free of over 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality – today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products which are also known for owning an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became a part of the Markwins® Beauty Brand, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections.

About The Breakfast Club:

They were five students with nothing in common, faced with spending a Saturday detention together in their high school library. At 7 a.m., they had nothing to say, but by 4 p.m. they had bared their souls to each other and become good friends. John Hughes, creator of the critically acclaimed Sixteen Candles, wrote, directed and produced this hilarious and often touching comedy starring Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy. To the outside world they were simply the Jock, the Brain, the Criminal, the Princess and the Kook, but to each other, they would always be The Breakfast Club.

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved

