Relativity and Veritas Announce Partnership to Integrate Relativity Trace and Enterprise Vault

The integration will enable customers to streamline archive and compliance workflows

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today announced a collaboration with Veritas Technologies to collaborate on two key innovative solutions. The first being an integration of Relativity's AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace, and Veritas' agile archiving and discovery platform for a streamlined compliance solution. The second being more interconnectivity between RelativityOne and Relativity Server and Veritas archiving and e-discovery solutions; Enterprise Vault, eDiscovery Platform (formerly Clearwell), Veritas Advanced Discovery and Discovery Accelerator.

Relativity (PRNewswire)

The integration with Relativity Trace will allow customers to easily pull data from Enterprise Vault into Relativity Trace for advanced supervision and electronic communications monitoring. It will also include the results of review written from Relativity Trace back to Enterprise Vault and enables customers to use the two platforms together for better surveillance outcomes.

With Veritas customers can monitor, archive and review over 120+ data streams. The data can be analyzed for relevance, classified, archived to meet existing regulations, and can then export a reduced amount of data to Relativity for deeper more succinct review and surveillance, saving joint customers time and money.

"Collaborating with Veritas establishes a stronger product connection to better serve our joint customers," said Jordan Domash, Relativity's General Manager of Relativity Trace. "A powerful integration like this serves as an opportunity to bring together market leading solutions that reduce risk for our customers and increase efficiency of their compliance workflows. We look forward to continuing our work with Veritas to provide a best-in-class experience for the compliance community."

Another area where the two companies will provide tremendous value to customers is around early case assessment and archiving. The companies will work to provide an enhanced workflow from Veritas Advanced Discovery solutions into Relativity, providing joint customers better control over their e-discovery data volumes.

"This is an alliance of two leaders in the market that our customers have been requesting. Veritas' modern information capture, governance and archiving solutions combined with Relativity's technology will offer our customers flexibility to meet their needs across the entire data journey," said Ajay Bhatia, GM of the Data Compliance business at Veritas. "Our vision is to give our customers and partners the best experience when utilizing these joint solutions, that can be deployed both on-prem and in the cloud as a consumption model. Companies will no longer need to look elsewhere for data archiving, upstream or downstream e-discovery, or AI-based communications surveillance."

The integration will be available for users at the end of this year. Relativity is an industry leader in the organization and management of sensitive customer data, and combining its capabilities with Veritas, a leader in data compliance and governance, creates an even more impactful customer experience.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity