WOW! Launches 1.2 Gig Speeds Across Entire Footprint

Leading broadband provider's fastest internet speeds yet now available to residential customers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the launch of its 1.2 Gig high speed data (HSD) tier in all markets it serves. This highest speed tier is available for all new WOW! residential customers and available as an upgrade for existing residential customers.

The new speed tier offers 1.2 Gig download speeds and 50 Mbps upload speeds to support even faster Internet capabilities for residential customers – for work, entertainment, connecting with friends and family, and more – enabling simultaneous streaming, instantaneous downloads, professional-level gaming, and frictionless livestreaming.

"As part of our dedication to bringing customers the fastest, most reliable broadband speeds available, we're now able to offer our fastest speeds yet across our markets with 1.2 Gig service," said Henry Hryckiewicz, chief technology officer for WOW!. "Our ability to offer these speeds is just the latest demonstration of the deep capabilities available with our robust fiber network. Our customers now have even more options for staying connected and we look forward to seeing them benefit from it."

Ongoing effects from the pandemic have reinforced WOW!'s commitment to bring even faster speeds to customers. With changing dynamics for how we work, learn and play, consumers need a reliable internet connection, with 81 percent of adults saying they've used bandwidth-hungry video calls since the onset of the pandemic according to Pew Research Center .

Along with its blazing fast 1.2 Gig speeds, WOW! is offering a free modem for the duration that the customer is subscribed to the plan, unlimited data usage where applicable and a $5.00 AutoPay discount. To learn more about WOW! and to see if 1.2 Gig speeds are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com or call 800-560-1824.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

