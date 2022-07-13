Fathom Holdings Chief Strategy Officer Named a HousingWire 2022 Marketing Leader

-- Wendy Forsythe Recognized as one of the "Most Creative and Influential Marketing Minds of the Housing Economy" --

CARY, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Wendy Forsythe has been recognized by HousingWire as a 2022 Marketing Leader for her creativity and influence in the housing economy.

HousingWire's Marketing Leaders are chosen based on their "professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success over the course of their careers."

Forsythe, who began her tenure at Fathom in 2019, was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer in January 2022 and is currently responsible for helping direct the company's strategic initiatives across its multiple brands, including marketing, growth, industry relations, and product development. Prior to joining Fathom, she held positions of increasing responsibility including as Chief Operating Officer of HomeSmart International, Executive Vice President Operations of Carrington Real Estate, and Senior Vice President of Network Services for Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (an Anywhere brand).

"I am so honored to be recognized by one of our industry's leading news sources, and even more so to be in the great company of such talented peers," said Forsythe. "Fathom was built to disrupt the residential real estate market, and I am extremely proud to be part of the work we've done so far to put power in the hands of agents, helping them grow their own businesses. I look forward to our future with enthusiasm and pride."

"This recognition by HousingWire affirms what we already know… that Wendy is a dynamic force who has a deep understanding of our industry and our company," said Josh Harley, CEO of Fathom Holdings. "Wendy is a true rainmaker. We are very lucky to have her on our team, and I am very excited about her continued positive influence on Fathom's growth and development."

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

