GenScript ProBio Signs MOU to Form Strategic Partnership with ACT Therapeutics to Development of New CAR-T Cell Therapies

SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the July 12, 2022, GenScript ProBio (Brian Ho-sung Min, CEO), a global CDMO, and ACT Therapeutics (Seogkyoung-Kong, CEO), developing next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy platform targeting solid cancer, announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership MOU concerning the development of a new CAR-T cell therapies. GenScript ProBio and ACT Therapeutics have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the cell therapy field through this MOU.

GenScript ProBio and ACT Therapeutics are in the process of signing a contract for plasmid and virus vector development and production for the first pipeline of ACT Therapeutics' Advanced CAR-T Platform (ACT platform), which will also be commissioned to produce raw materials for ACT Therapeutics' subsequent pipeline.



With this agreement, GenScript ProBio has become a global partner that can support ACT platforms for ACT therapeutics.



The ACT platform is an immune cell-based next-generation cell and gene therapy technology that uses virus vectors to insert genes designed to target cancer antigens into immune cells. GenScript ProBio has a high-quality virus vector process development and one-stop service platform for GMP production required for cell and gene therapy development.

ACT Therapeutics' ACT platform, is an advanced CAR-T technology that has a next-generation structure beyond the second-generation CAR-T cell therapy targeting existing blood cancer by overcoming the immune suppression microenvironment of solid cancer and activating surrounding immune cells. And various studies have secured animal experimental data on the efficacy and safety of the ACT platform, and confirmed the therapeutic characteristics while remaining in the immunosuppressive microenvironment of solid cancer and it complements the shortcomings of the existing second-generation CAR-T, which makes it competitive technology for solid cancer.

ACT therapeutics is a Korean bio venture company that has received initial investment through DAYLI Partners, Korea's leading bio and healthcare venture capital since its establishment in 2020, and has been recognized for its technology such as receiving pre-series A investment in Samho Green Investment. Currently, investment consultations are underway with securities firms and venture capital to attract Series A investment

Brian H. Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio, said, "We are very happy to cooperate with ACT therapeutics in strategic partnership, and we are looking forward to support ACT Therapeutics' ACT platform as a global partner through our accumulated technology."

Seogkyoung-Kong, CEO of ACT Therapeutics, said, "We have completed preparations for the ACT platform to emerge globally through a strategic partnership with GenScript ProBio. We will accelerate the development of treatments targeting refractory and intractable solid cancers."

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the subsidiary of GenScript Biotech Corporation, proactively providing end-to-end CDMO service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in cell and gene therapy (CGT), vaccine, biologics discovery and antibody protein drug to accelerate drug development for customers. GenScript ProBio has established companies in the United States, the Netherlands, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Nanjing and other places to serve global customers, and supported customers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions to obtain more than 30 IND approvals.

Toward the mission of "Innovation through Collaboration", GenScript ProBio is committed to helping customers shorten the timeline for the development of biological drugs from discovery to commercialization, significantly lowering R&D costs and building a healthier future.

