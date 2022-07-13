Higginbotham Continues Expansion in Tennessee with Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis Joining Ranks

Memphis Agency Becomes Third in Tennessee this Year to Combine with the National Top 20 Independent Insurance Firm

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis, an independent broker of commercial and personal property/casualty insurance, surety bonds and employee benefit plans in Memphis, TN, has joined Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as the 20th largest independent broker in the U.S. Higginbotham entered Tennessee in 2020, and Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis gives it a sixth location in the state, the third agency to join Higginbotham in this year alone.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a strong cultural match.

Johnny Pitts, a managing partner for Higginbotham's Tennessee region, said, "Since joining Higginbotham, I've become a proud advocate of our firm because I've seen the positive impact it's had on our own client and employee satisfaction. When I see a good fit, I want to bring those agencies to our firm so they can reap the same rewards while strengthening Higginbotham as a whole. That's what I want for Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis."

Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis is a boutique agency that serves hundreds of businesses and individuals in the Mid-South. It provides bespoke solutions for commercial and personal coverage and group health insurance with a hands-on approach to customer service. By joining Higginbotham, the agency gains access to additional insurers the firm represents and the ability to offer in-house risk management, employee benefits administration and HR services.

In a joint statement, Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis principals Gene Mathis and Alex Mathis said, "It's hard to deny Higginbotham's growing presence in Tennessee, but it's easy to see why. Partnering with them immediately gives agencies the means to offer more coverage lines, more support and more value to customers. The added resources will help us deliver what our clients want while keeping the one-on-one client relationships we've built."

Higginbotham named Gene Mathis and Alex Mathis managing directors, and they will continue overseeing the agency's operations and staff.

About Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis

Mathis, Tibbets & Mathis is a commercial and personal property/casualty, surety bonds and employee benefits agency that has served businesses and individuals in the Mid-South since 1986. It serves all markets with a concentration in the construction industry. Visit mtmins.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast to coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

